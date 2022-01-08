Juventus triumphs in the Super Cup, the bianconere beat Milan 2-1

Juventus again: in a comeback, against a well-organized Milan that gave the impression that the 11 points of difference gained in 11 championship days were not on the pitch, the bianconere raise their third consecutive super cup to the sky in Frosinone. Cristiana Girelli’s goal was decisive two minutes from the ninetieth, just when extra time seemed inevitable to award that trophy that Milan dreamed of and hoped to own, but which took off in Turin with the turning point at the beginning of the second half, when before Montemurro’s girls equalized the initial disadvantage and then due to the expulsion of Codina, who left the Rossoneri outnumbered by the ninth minute of the second half.

“We thank the two municipalities that hosted this Final Four and of course also Latina and Frosinone Calcio, who have constantly supported us by contributing to the success of the event” underlined at the end of the match the president of the Women’s Football Division, Ludovica Mantovani, who awarded winners and defeats together with the federal president, Gabriele Gravina, and the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Massimo Bruno. “Today, under the sun of Frosinone – continued Mantovani – in the splendid setting of the Stripe stadium, with almost three thousand spectators in the stands and an exceptional godmother like Alessandra Amoroso, a hard-fought final was played and the field rewarded Juve. Congratulations to all the athletes and thanks to all the partners who support us and help the constant growth of our reality “.

“It wasn’t a great match on our part – commented the match-winner of the match, Cristiana Girelli – very sincerely at the end of the match – because we didn’t play a great game. In the second half we met and then in the end, luckily, the goal arrived ”.

Anyway smiling at the end of the match for the good performance offered by his girls, despite the defeat gained on the photo finish, the Milan coach, Maurizio Ganz: “I’m proud because we made a great performance and played on par with Juventus, a team that is among the top eight in Europe and that we will support in the Champions League. Congratulations to the bianconere, but I believe that today the greatest praise must be given to Milan. We are on the right path and in the future we will get great satisfaction “.