Juventus-Turin, Allegri and the formation: only the defense is safe

The resumption at Continassa saw all the Juventus players on the field, in view of the match against Turin scheduled for Friday. The derby will be the starter of the Champions match against Villarreal, in terms of intensity and involvement. Allegri gave Danilo a day off, a great protagonist in the Bergamo final but certainly absent in the next match due to disqualification. Bernardeschi, on the other hand, is continuing the recovery work with the preparers: he aims to return to the squad, but it will be difficult to see him immediately protagonist on the field for large stretches.

TOWARDS TURIN

–

The rest period granted to Alex Sandro with Atalanta now pushes the Brazilian to a starting shirt against Turin. So De Sciglio should return to the right, more difficult – but not to be excluded a priori – a retreat by Cuadrado in the role of full-back, at least from the beginning. No doubt instead at the center of the defense: Bonucci and De Ligt will again protect Szczesny. While in the middle the first outing of Locatelli is expected with the newly arrived Zakaria, with the third one to better establish the variant: Rabiot with more cover tasks on the left, McKennie as a raider on the right or Arthur in front of the defense. In attack he always holds the idea of ​​the super trident, with Kean and Kaio Jorge ready to take over from someone between Vlahovic, Morata and Dybala.