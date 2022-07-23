Juventus Turin sends Cristiano Ronaldo into the arms of Atlético de Madrid – Sport.fr

The only club to have responded favorably to the approaches of Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo, Atlético de Madrid should separate from Alvaro Morata. A departure from Juventus Turin which should favor the arrival of the Portuguese at the Colchoneros.

According to information published by TodoFichajes, Alvaro Morata should continue his career under the colors of Juventus Turin. An agreement has reportedly been reached between the Old Lady and Atlético de Madrid regarding a transfer for a reduced sum, lower than the buyout clause of 35 million euros initially planned. But in this operation, the objective is twofold. The Colchoneros want to sell their Spanish striker in order to recover a small compensation while significantly reducing their payroll. A sale made with a view to being able to enlist Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indeed, for several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent have been trying to offer themselves a way out with a European flavor by finding a base allowing the Portuguese to shine in the Champions League. Far from Manchester United, Atlético de Madrid would have responded favorably without drawing. Priority given to sales in order to lighten the monthly expenses of the club. An arrival of the Portuguese and to anticipate, especially on the financial level.