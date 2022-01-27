Juventus tweaks in sight on his Rome?

Luca Pellegrini is one of the new faces of Juventus this season. The full-back born in ’99 arrived in Turin during the summer of 2021 officially as a backup on the left wing of Alex Sandro, even if the recent performances of the Brazilian have prompted fans to call for greater use from the start of the player born and raised in Rome. and in Trigoria. A bond, that of Pellegrini and the Capital, which curiously extends to cars as well because the player enjoys his very elegant Ferrari Rome: to testify it is the same House of Maranello.

Ferrari Roma: the alley is too narrow and the racing car … gets stuck! “Thanks for visiting” In fact, in the past few hours Ferrari has published on its own page Instagram officer one stories of a few seconds in which Pellegrini is immortalized alongside a red painted Rome. At the bottom, the writing “Thank you for visiting“Pellegrini has indeed visited what appears to be the Tailor Made department of Ferrari. The latter is the exclusive program through which the customers of the Cavallino can customize their own supercars. Did Pellegrini decide to add a personal touch to his Rome?