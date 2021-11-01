Juventus U23, central emergency? Zauli’s possible moves in defense

Juventus U23 in defense emergency after Riccio and Poli injuries: Zauli’s possible moves against Sudtirol

Lamberto Zauli count the absentees in defence for Wednesday’s match against Sudtirol. Second chapter against the South Tyroleans: after the 2-0 KO in the league, the challenge moves to the Italian Cup Serie C. But the match in Bolzano, however, brought two not very happy notes to the coach of the Juventus U23. Both Alessandro Pio Riccio and Fabrizio Poli had to leave the field, with the former having remedied the fracture of the zygomatic bone and left orbit and the latter a muscle strain in the flexors of the left thigh.

It remains to be seen whether Zauli will have it available Koni De Winter on Wednesday: the Belgian as a precaution missed yesterday’s match, because since this morning he has joined the retirement of the first team. In the event of a new absence, the only central roles would be Diego Stramaccioni, entered positively against Sudtirol e Boloca, who hasn’t collected any minutes this season yet. Possible experiment: one of Anzolin or Barbieri it could be deployed at the center of the defense, or to take into account even a hypothetical defense at 3. Finally, from the Spring, a central central player such as Nzouango, Citi or Fiumanò.

