Juventus-Udinese 2-0, Dybala scores and does not rejoice for the contract not renewed- Corriere.it

from Paolo Tomaselli, sent to Turin

La Joya in goal but shows the discontent for the lack of renewal. At 10 ‘from the end, McKennie doubled

If a traveler happened to be at the Stadium one winter’s night and saw the number 10 from the Juventus that polishes the left and scores a goal of his against Udinese weakened by Covid, she would ask herself why Paulo Dybala has no desire to cheer for such a valuable play, which soon unlocks the game. The Argentine he holds his head high in the midst of his companions who congratulate him and Kean, who gave an equally captivating assist; then puts on a proud, defiant look, e fixes an unspecified point on the grandstand, where Juventus managers sit with the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene in the front row, the man who a week ago in Rome, before a goal even more beautiful than Joya, had said in a broader speech that surely Dybala is not a poor player.

This little, if not very little, but sure. Now another thing for officer: Paulo, yesterday with the captain’s armband on his arm for the absence of Chiellini, a player angry for the constant public teasing of the company towards him, who arrive with a contract of 7 million plus 1.5 bonus already ready but not yet signed and with the diez White black free from 1 January to agree with another company

. Why was I looking at the grandstand? I was looking for a friend I had invited and I couldn’t see him – explains Dybala -. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. A lot of news has come out about the renewal and many things have happened: I prefer not to talk, we will see in February-March.

The real problem – on a night where the opening goal is followed by doubling of McKennie in the final, still as minded as against Inter – for another: if Dybala has his reasons to resent, the club is not entirely wrong in giving him this treatment, after two years of pandemic and results, sports and economic, in sharp decline, with the Argentine who disappeared for a long time.

Not (yet) a dead end, but if in mid-January the party game this, with the player who feels he has to express his disappointment after his tenth career goal against Udinese, his favorite victim, then one wonders how we will arrive at that March-April horizon outlined by Allegri to define the future, that is to understand if Juve will be able to count on the usual 60-70 million of the Champions League or not.

Of course, if Dybala steadily returns to high levels and Juve does not slow down the path towards fourth place, everything becomes less complicated. But after the goal and the ostentatious hard-nosed, not that the Argentine lights up a stadium that has returned to five thousand spectators. Juve risk little against a convalescent opponent, but it takes longer than expected to close the game: De Sciglio’s cross for McKennie’s 2-0 is the good one. Whether Dybala will be the best of days will soon be understood. Juve returns to San Siro on Sunday, against Milan: will it be another very cold evening between Dybala and Madama?