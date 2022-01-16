Juventus-Udinese 2-0, the report cards: McKennie replicates Inter, Beto in difficulty

Final result: Juventus-Udinese 2-0

JUVENTUS

Szczesny 6.5 – He lays down placidly on Beto’s shot, the first to call him into question. In the second half he earns his loaf with a nice save on Success.

Cuadrado 6.5 – Try to give concreteness forward, since it is practically never solicited from behind. His punishment puts Padelli in difficulty.

Rugani 5.5 – He is on good guard against the Udinese forwards, to tell the truth left a little too much to themselves. A few minutes from the end he gives the opportunity for the possible 2-1, but Szczesny keeps a good guard.

De Ligt 6 – Match of profession, without particular problems.

Pilgrims 5.5 – Take a big risk on Soppy, putting your foot in when perhaps it would not help. Compared to the other side he attacks with less conviction (from 57 ‘ De Sciglio 6.5 – Some pleasant initiatives, but also the assist for the 2-1 to McKennie).

Kulusevski 5 – It is moved when it receives the ball, it determines practically nothing. And is replaced at the end of the first half (from 46 ‘ Bernardeschi 5 – He does not go very well on the bench, he does not improve even after)

Bentancur 6.5 – He comes out of almost all intricate situations in excellent style, when there is to beat he does not hold back (from 83 ‘Rabiot sv).

Arthur 6 – He takes responsibility for the goal, playing vertically. But then he didn’t have big jolts, taking a yellow card and risking with a couple of fouls (from 46 ‘ Locatelli 6 – Enter when Juventus are in more difficulty, then grow at a distance).

McKennie 7 – Match of substance, with some license to offend. Score the second consecutive goal exactly like the first, this week, against Inter in the Super Cup.

Dybala 7 – Crazy back and forth, thanks to a rebound he finds himself in front of Padelli and colds him with the platter. Then controversial exultation and look towards the grandstand.

Kean 5.5 – He made the bank for the 1-0 goal, although not exactly perfect – thanks to a touch from Nuytinck. Very little else (from 60 ‘ Morata 5.5 – Like his department colleague, he has few opportunities to record).

Massimiliano Allegri 6.5 – Juventus are not beautiful, they are not fun, but they are in their eighth consecutive useful result in the league, a step away from the Champions League.

UDINESE

Pans 6 – Juventus only kicks twice towards goal, two goals. He has no responsibility, both Dybala’s southpaw and McKennie’s header are unstoppable.

Perez 6 – Ordinary administration, always careful in the few interesting thrusts of the opponents. He never risks anything, even facilitated by the little offensive verve of Juventus.

Nuytinck 5 – The man who must not make a mistake in the defensive trio of the Friulians, the Dutchman, however, remains stunned at the first real Juventus opportunity. Late on Dybala who enters the area and realizes the advantage.

Zeegelaar 5 – He needs sacrifice in this moment, he is not a central and he is deployed in this unprecedented role. Play his fair game, ten from the end, however, leaves too much room for McKennie who undisturbed closes the contest.

Soppy 5.5 – He had played a starter in Gotti’s last game in December, for the first time he was deployed by Cioffi and played a good game for a while. He suffers less with Pellegrini than with De Sciglio, he lets himself be betrayed by Morata’s movement on the occasion of McKennie’s goal. From 82 ‘Success sv.

Arslan 6.5 – “My team and I are ready”. He had spoken like this before the race, certainly he is the most ready despite the difficulties. The last to raise the white flag, a lot of struggle and a lot of competition for the Turkish. From 85 ‘Samardzic sv.

Walace 6 – A bit of suffering in the duel with fellow countryman Arthur, when the former Barça leaves the pitch everything becomes easier. It makes a good filter in front of the defense, sufficient performance. From 82 ‘Jajalo sv.

Makengo 5.5 – It takes a rush to dynamism to the detriment of the dribble, not very precise in the possession phase of the ball. Slightly better in the second half after an anonymous first half.

Udogie 6.5 – Kulusevski does not suffer, indeed perhaps it is the opposite. He did well even with Bernardeschi’s entry into the field, he faced the Bianconeri with personality and sent several interesting balls into the opponent’s penalty area.

Beto 5 – One of the most complicated matches of his championship, two long-distance conclusions and nothing more. He never manages to put Rugani and De Ligt in difficulty, who leave no room for him.

Deulofeu 5.5 – He is the man who can put the Juventus defense in difficulty, he does so only on occasion. A couple of accelerations, a quick high free kick and a few unsuccessful dribbling attempts. Little continuous in the course of the challenge. From 66 ‘Pussetto 6 – He tries to shake the Friulians but the Bianconeri doubling cancels any thought of a draw.

Gabriele Cioffi 6 – He had closed 2021 early with the exhilarating success against Cagliari. Covid, the six goals conceded against Atalanta and today the defeat of the Stadium. His Udinese also plays a good match, concedes few chances to the Juventus team and suffers in the only two chances. The only flaw concerns the attack, not very incisive this evening but positive signs in view of the future.