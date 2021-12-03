Juventus under investigation | The farewell of Ronaldo becomes a yellow. Interception: “If that card pops up, they jump our throats.”

The sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United becomes a yellow. Not only the capital gains inflated: now the Prosecutor of Turin he also investigates the farewell of Cr7. With a second search, in search of that “famous paper that should not theoretically exist”, that the Juventus so far he has denied. But which is mentioned in an interception between the dg Federico Cherubini and the head of the legal department Cesare Gabasio (new suspect in the investigation) and could have had an impact on the Juventus balance sheet. How much did Ronaldo’s farewell to Juventus really cost? It is the questions you are asking yourself in Power of attorney. The answer threatens to further put i into trouble Juventus leaders, and rewrite the story we all know about the conclusion of the CR7 era in Serie A. We are a The end of August, after a summer spent between you grumble And post sibillini on social media, the Portuguese champion leaves Juventus in the lurch: he communicates that he no longer wants to play with black and white jersey and send his attorney Mendes around Europe to find a destination. Juve is displaced, both on the plan sporty that financial: on the one hand he has to give up his own in the last hours of the market most representative player (which in fact will not be replaced, and the consequences can still be seen), on the other hand he must avoid that the departure is a bloodbath, given that Ronaldo still had a contract year and a balance sheet value of about 29 million EUR. Eventually the two teams from Manchester come forward and Ronaldo marries to United for a figure of 15 million (plus 8 bonus). Juve scores one capital loss of about 14 million, but with the monstre salary of 60 million gross saved it is the lesser evil. Or so it seems.

In reality, things may have turned out differently. This is what emerges from the wiretapping carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which “heard”The Bianconeri leaders during the last market session. Already in the first seizure decree there was talk of an unspecified “famous card” regarding Ronaldo’s contractual relationship. The second decree reads the conversation indicted. It’s September 23, 2021 and the head of the legal department Gabasio says a Cherubs: “I’m just telling you this, I made a speech with the pres, this morning right? Only I told them I would not go so far as to sue them (…) Faith I’ll just explain why we have that card there, that card that should not theoretically exist (…) so you know if jump out we have… there they jump to the throat all about the budget i reviewers and all (…) then maybe we have to make a fake transaction… I wouldn’t go to the extreme of making one it causes because we, that paper there that they have to come up with is not that it helps us so much “.

There are several points that reading the decree still does not reveal. It is not clear, for example, of what cause and against whom they stand arguing the two: we are probably talking about a possible subsequent legal dispute at the departure of the Portuguese. Above all, the content of the famous paper in question is not fully understood: initially it was thought to concern the payment of some arrears to the player (as the first decree assumed), but to have an impact on the value of the sale it could also be something different. For example, one severance pay “secret”In favor of the Portuguese, perhaps linked to the balance of some slopes, but here we remain in the field of hypotheses. Certainly, for the Power of attorney the mystery card may have further altered the balance White black, given that in this regard the accusation against the managers is that of “having reported in a different way from the truth in the significant events that occurred after the June 30, 2021‘under the item’ definitive disposals’ the economic values ​​of the sale of Ronaldo to Manchester United at the price of 15 million euros, omitting to to expose the effects of a private agreement on the occasion drawn up, indicated by Gabasio as a ‘famous paper that should not theoretically exist’ “.

The suspicion is that if that document had been disclosed, the effects on the balance sheet of the sale of Ronaldo would have been different. And therefore not having declared it would constitute an offense, especially for a company listed on the stock exchange. The investigators they returned to the charge with this second search (in the offices of the Juventus and also in the private home of Gabasio) precisely because they are convinced of the relevance of document, and above all because Juventus does not seem to have so far collaborated. “Despite a specific request”, the card did not appear: the CEO was questioned about it Maurizio Arrivabene (who is not investigated) stated that he was not aware of the existence or location of the document. But the prosecutor is sure it exists. And he wants to see clearly.

Twitter: @lVendemiale