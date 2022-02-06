Juventus-Verona 2-0 – The era of DV7 has begun, Zack turns! Danilo close to perfection, Dybala and Morata in the name of sacrifice (and assist)

SZCZESNY 6 – Two smanacciate in an ordinary evening of administration, Tek enjoys success by not getting all his gloves dirty.





DANILO 7.5 – Perfection does not exist, we know, but the proof that Danilo drew is something that is seriously close to us. Flawless, omnipresent, it’s a nightmare for opponents. The diagonals of him are to be seen and reviewed for quality and effectiveness.





DE LIGT 6.5 – He keeps a good guard, he blocks the opponent’s attacks well. The only drawback, just to nitpick, is that he let Lasagna get away in speed at the beginning of the recovery: but Matthijs is also human!





CHIELLINI 6.5 – Always the first to take their heads, he is also the first in the duels won against the attacking opponents. As long as he is ok from a physical point of view, Giorgio Chiellini at 37 represents a wall that is still difficult to overcome.





From 74 ‘RUGANI sv





DE SCIGLIO 6 – It is projected more than usual in the offensive phase, it is not pungent but it makes itself felt. It is synonymous with guarantee.





ARTHUR 6 – “Chills” is not only the title that won the last edition of Sanremo, but it is also the wrong passage in the first half that risks creating a deja-vu with what has already been seen in the first leg. With the passing of the minutes he recovers, but in front of the defense does not seem to be the most congenial role of him. To underline the confidence on the part of the coach, an extra component to be able to see the real Arthur later in the season.





ZAKARIA 7 – Zack, turn around! And the stadium director immediately ready to immortalize Denis’s first goal with the black and white shirt. And certainly his father, a great fan of the “Old Lady”, cannot fail to be happy. Very skilled in exploiting the opening with Morata’s dropper, he is well liked for the defensive interventions that have been so appreciated by his coach.





Since 82 MCKENNIE sv – Even if in these 8 ‘he goes very close to leaving his mark.





RABIOT 6.5 – Interesting game by Adrien, a clear increase compared to the last opaque performances. The feeling is that his performance adapts to that of his teammates, so with a more dynamic midfield he should also benefit from it. This is the hope of all of us.





DYBALA 6.5 – The company that manages the lighting for the highways in Italy will certainly have called him, because the light emitted on the pass that allowed Vlahovic to score his first goal for Juventus was really strong. He individually he could do more, but he sacrificed a lot with his teammates.





From 74 ‘CUADRADO sv





VLAHOVIC 8 – It takes him only 13 minutes to stamp the card, for him scoring has now become as simple as drinking a glass of water. He is wonderful with Dybala and Morata, his movements are perfect, so much so that he seems to be playing with his new companions for centuries. DV7 on fire, and it shows.





MORATA 6.5 – The opening with the dropper for Zakaria is a hymn to Alvaro’s very good performance. He runs, he crashes, he also takes a few too many blows, but there is conviction and confidence in his performance. And so it is unlikely that he will lose his starting position.





From 82 ‘KEAN sv