Juventus-Verona 2-0, the report cards: Zakaria and Vlahovic immediately scored, Tudor does not work miracles

JUVENTUS 2-0 HELLAS VERONA

JUVENTUS

Szczesny 6 – In the first half he is a non-paying spectator. Then he avoids that Lasagna can mock him from a practically impossible position.

Danilo 6 – On his side Lazovic tries in some circumstances, he gets by professionally.

De Ligt 6.5 – Lasagna does not take too much effort.

Chiellini 6.5 – In duels he is almost unbeatable, then he has to get out because he is bruised (from 75 ‘Rugani sv)

De Sciglio 6.5 – An excellent first half, where he accelerates with great strength and sometimes even tries the sortie.

Zakaria 7 – A lot of running, many balls recovered, not great technique. However, he has a freshness on his side that was not there in Allegri’s midfield. He sets up on his own in the second half, scoring 2-0 (from 83 ‘McKennie sv).

Arthur 6 – He is the man of order and departure, like a good American football quaterback. He doesn’t need it too much, preferring to lower the pace back there.

Rabiot 6.5 – He is called to do more the breakwater than the inspirer, he does it discreetly in the first half. In the second half he seeks personal glory with a long-range shot.

Dybala 6.5 – The passage of the goal is a pearl that is worth the price of the ticket, helped however by a disengagement of Casale. For the rest he makes himself available, pressing the ball carriers (from 75 ‘Cuadrado sv).

Vlahovic 7 – A lion whose cage is opened. He touches the first ball and sends a bolt of lightning with Montipo ‘who has to fly. Then with a winger he sends him to the corner: it seems that he has always been in Turin. He elbowed, gets in front of the door, gets angry when he sends out from a good position.

Morata 7.5 – Better with a real striker than him having to do the backing. It is difficult to stop at speed and in speed. He is good when he has to feed his team mates. He tears in the second goal and gives the assist to Zakaria (from 83 ‘Kean sv).

Massimiliano Allegri 6.5 – He goes to sleep in fourth place and will have +2 compared to Atalanta in the match on Sunday evening. There is everything Allegri: little suffering, a lot of substance.

HELLAS VERONA

Montipo ‘5.5 – He answers this on Vlahovic’s first ring, but he has half responsibility for the goal, since his ballet is that of the esco-I don’t go out which leaves room for the Serbian. Blameworthy on Zakaria’s goal, he makes a discreet intervention on Rabiot.

Farmhouse 5 – He misses the intervention that kicks off the action of the network, hitting his head and actually serving Dybala. It is not his best evening (from 85 ‘Sutalo sv).

Gunter 5 – He must contain Vlahovic, in some situations he does it like a water polo player. On the second goal he keeps the line too low, following Vlahovic.

Snipers 5 – In a couple of circumstances he gets angry with the Juventus forwards, guilty of accentuating contacts. On his side, Juve break through relatively little (from 72 ‘Retsos sv).

Depaoli 5 – A few rings in the first half, in the second half not much changes.

Miguel Veloso 5 – A little slow in his choices, he suffers the strength of Zakaria (from 46 ‘ Bessa 6 – At the beginning of the second half he blows the lines of Juventus. It lasts a little too short).

Tameze 5.5 – Floats on the line of attacking midfielders not having feet, but trying to give strength and keeping an eye on Arthur.

Ilic 5.5 – Game of substance rather than foil (from 85 ‘Praszelik sv)

Lazovic 6.5 – He tries to give the shock, in the second half he inherits the captain’s armband from Miguel Veloso, replaced. Some good ideas to try to annoy Juve, is the best of him.

Barak 5 – The most awaited, is made to wait in the offensive phase, like Godot. Because he never gets to the shooting and in the game (from 72 ‘Kalinic sv)

Lasagna 5.5 – The first ring is after more than a while, trying to mock Szczesny from a practically impossible position.

Igor Tudor 5.5 – Match of the heart, it makes a virtue of necessity. But the attack has sprung up and cannot work miracles.