Juventus-Verona, Allegri surprise in the squad: it’s OFFICIAL

Tonight Juventus will be back on the pitch to continue their Champions League chase and there is also something new for Allegri from the squad

This evening Juventus-Verona will inevitably mark the first stage of a new championship for the bianconeri, who with the January transfer market took new life for the run-up Champions League. A complicated match against the ex Tudor, with his tooth certainly poisoned at least a little, but which for Allegri is already fundamental.

The Tuscan coach will obviously be able to count on Zakaria And Vlahovic in addition, two full-fledged owners. Will miss Locatelli disqualified, but for the coach of the Juventus the good news also comes from Leonardo’s return Bonucci. The defender from Viterbo returns to the squad, as announced by the Juventus club in the list made official on its official channels. And this in spite of the words of the same Merry, who yesterday announced the absence of the blue center. “He has only done two training sessions”, the statements of the Livorno coach who postponed the return of Bonucci.

In any case, the defender born in ’87 will hardly take the field as a starter. Before Szczesny will act Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini And De Sciglio moved to the left. On the other hand, he made his debut as a starter Zakaria flanked by Arthur And Rabiot given the absence of Locatelli. Then Allegri chooses to play ‘heavy’ immediately, with the assault trident composed by Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and of course Dusan Vlahovic. After Juventus’ monster investment for him in January, the Serbian will have all eyes and pressure on him. It will be interesting to see how the ex reacts Fiorentina.

