Juventus-Verona: Sky or Dazn? Where to see it on TV and in streaming

The bianconeri with Vlahovic and Zakaria come from nine consecutive useful results, the Venetians of the former Tudor have won three of the last four games

The championship restarts after the break and the postponement on Sunday evening takes place at the Allianz Stadium at 8.45 pm: in front of Juventus and Verona, currently fifth and ninth in the Serie A standings, separated by nine points.

How Juve gets there – After the transfer market that brought Vlahovic and Zakaria, Allegri’s Juventus restarts after a series of nine consecutive useful results in the league, including six successes, and eleven useful results in the last twelve games right after the 2-1 first leg defeat. Verona.

How Verona gets there – The Verona of the former Tudor have won three of the last four games, with the only slip at home against Salernitana, to get behind a difficult period between the end of November and the end of December in which they had only won one game out of six played.

Juve-Verona, where to see it – Juventus-Verona will be broadcast in exclusive streaming by Dazn with commentary by Ricky Buscaglia and technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini.

Juve-Verona, the precedents – In the previous 30 Serie A matches played at the Old Lady’s house, Verona has never won: the balance is in fact 25 wins for the bianconeri and 5 draws. In the first leg, however, the Gialloblù won 2-1 against Bentegodi.

February 5 – 10:42 am

