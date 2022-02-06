Juventus-Verona, the official formations

It closes on the Sunday of the twenty-fourth day of A league with the challenge between the Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri andHellas Verona by Igor Tudor. Kick-off at 8.45 pm at the Allianz Arena.





Allegri’s choices

The Juventus coach immediately launches new signings from the first minute Dusan Vlahovic And Denis Zakaria. The Serbian will join Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in the offensive trident, while the Swiss ex Borussia Monchengladbach will play with Arthur and Rabiot in midfield.





Tudor’s choices

The coach of the Venetians chooses Depaoli from the first minute in place of Faraoni, while Ilic takes over the unavailable Caprari. In midfield, the couple Tameze-Veloso confirmed. In attack Kevin Lasagna plays in a central forward position.





The official formations

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Zakaria, Arthur, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata, Vlahovic. Annex Merry. Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Cuadrado, McKennie, Pellegrini, Kean, Bonucci, Kaio Jorge, Rugani, Aké.

VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Casale, Gunter, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Ilic; Lasagna. Annex Tudor. Available: Chiesa, Berardi, Kalinic, Cancellieri, Bessa, Sutalo, Coppola, Retsos, Praszelik.