Juventus, Vlahovic and Chiesa embrace each other at the Stadium

“I know this!”. “Ah do you know him?”. “Yes I know him”. Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa met again (and affectionately embraced) today in the Juventus locker room. Looking forward to doing it, with more enthusiasm, on the pitch. But in some time, as Chiesa still moves on crutches after the serious injury and the operation on his left knee cruciate. The curtain was published by the same Juventus club on their social profiles.

A couple that the Fiorentina fans would have liked to enjoy for a long time in the purple jersey is recomposed at Juventus. This was not the case due to the dynamics of the market, even if the friendship that was born in the Florentine years has continued even in the distance, and now it can only strengthen. While waiting for Chiesa to return to the field, the two forwards will be able to refine the agreement with long challenges at the Playstation, as they did in Florence. Chiesa and Vlahovic played together between 2018 and 2020, when Federico was already a certainty of Fiorentina and Dusan the promising 18-year-old under the Primavera. Their first time together on 26 September 2018, in the final of Inter-Fiorentina. Then, their paths crossed again in the following two years, with the highest point reached on February 16 in Sampdoria-Fiorentina 1-5, when Chiesa and Vlahovic both went on the net. Florence dreamed of a grown-up future with that couple. Now he will try to enjoy Juventus.