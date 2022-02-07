Juventus, Vlahovic and Zakaria help. But recovering Inter Milan remains impossible- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

sure that this is a Juve very close to what his coach asks, few risks and a quick look at the counterattack. But it has been a while since the bianconeri were reassembled, only that the top was king

There is no doubt that Vlahovic is a big difference and that alongside fine players like Dybala and Morata he can give even more. He is also sure that this is a Juve very close to what his coach asks for, few risks in defense, a quick look at the counterattack and maximum physicality on the pitch. Football, living on chance, leaves him with very few extra choices.

For this I believe that the two goals from the two men of the transfer market is a recognition of destiny to the power and arrogance of Juve.Verona was not even an accommodating opponent. He often played better than Juve, but never shot on goal. a team that is difficult to overcome if you go head-to-head, run harder. It must be put on patience and quality. When you have better players, opening up to the break is still the way to give better space to the attackers. Verona was already proud to keep the ball and run, they didn’t have time to think about the rest. After a few minutes Dybala and Vlahovic had already packaged a great goal.

We must not even exaggerate, in the sense that Juve has been settling down for some time, playing better, ranking. There is one striking fact for what has remained stealthy: in the last three months, from November 5 to today, thirteen matches out of 24, Juventus have scored more points than anyone else. 27, only one less than Inter who is left with one game less, you are more than Atalanta, 7 more than Milan and Napoli. This also with

Morata center forward and Bentancur. This says that the team has been reassembled, that Vlahovic and Zakaria are two ideal additions, but that recovering the points that would still be needed at Inter are not possible, there is no space. Instead, Atalanta climbs in the standings. It pays for its current lack of quality and the profound lack of Zapata. went without a goal in three of their last five games. Less aggressive, therefore less productive, I think it has now also been understood. At home he scored just 14 points out of 33, a borderline more than a statistic.