Juventus, Vlahovic pulls the sprint for the renewal of Dybala: the date

Juventus enters the crucial phase of the season, the one where the future of Dybala will also be decided: here is the date of the new summit

Dusan’s impact Vlahovic with the planet Juventus it was convincing, to say the least. Immediately in goal, after 13 minutes, with the Veronaand propitiating the decisive network with the Sassuolo to advance to the semifinals of Italian Cup.

The Serbian’s Juventus adventure could not have started better and now the team’s Merry rediscovers new perspectives for this season finale. Tomorrow evening, in Bergamo, against theAtalantathe opportunity to place the overtaking in all respects in fourth place and therefore in the Champions area, and the desire to go all the way in Italian Cup And Champions League. The newfound enthusiasm is palpable and can also affect the medium-term future, from a market point of view. Calciomercato.it has already analyzed the scenarios linked to Morata and Dybala, who seem to be in a wonderful position with Vlahovic and can stay. For the ‘Joya’, in particular, decisive days are approaching.

Juventus, Dybala finds ‘Joya’ with Vlahovic: now the final rush is awaited

By now, to define the possible renewal of the Argentine we are at the definitive showdown. The appointment could take place at the end of the month, as reported by the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ certainly after the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Villarreal. The exact date has not yet been set, nor for the agent’s arrival Antun in Italy, nor for the meeting, but it should be shortly, net of the quarantine that the agent will have to observe upon arrival in our country, as usual. Juventus will propose a salary on a fixed basis in line with the 7 million euros Vlahovic’s year, thus lowering the previously hypothesized figures, but the chemistry between the Serbian and the Argentine is palpable and can bring great things to Juventus. And to Dybala himself, who may have found the ideal partner.