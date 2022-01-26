Juventus-Vlahovic: the story of a negotiation that has already been written

We no longer need to talk about the “if”, but the “how” Dusan Vlahovic will switch to Juventus . The purple number nine, in fact, is one step away from wearing the black and white shirt after a soap opera that lasted for more than six months. Between the player’s will and Juventus’ strong gamble, here is the story of a negotiation that seemed already written.

As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, it all took place in one day. After Daniele’s statements on TV Pradè, which reaffirmed the will of the Fiorentina to sell the player also in January but on their terms (cash only, no counterparts or payments “to the church”), here comes the go-ahead from Andre Lambs, or rather, from John Elkan who, with an economic sacrifice that has the flavor of a gamble, decide to bet everything on Vlahovic. The offer is formalized, 70 million plus 5 bonuses, Fiorentina immediately accepts. On the player front there are few doubts, even if there were obstacles. The Serbian immediately accepted the Bianconeri’s offer, which is why his no to the big Europeans were so insistent. He will sign a four-year contract at 6-7 million, only waiting for the ok Ristic who between last night and this morning will file the last details with the Juventus management. Yes, because the only obstacles faced by Juventus are those on the famous commissions. The agent asked for 18 million, a figure similar to that requested from Fiorentina for the renewal. In short, he only expects the white smoke and tomorrow Dusan Vlahovic could already be in Turin to undergo medical examinations.