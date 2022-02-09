Juventus, Vlahovic’s journey into the discreet elegance of Turin

Just got to Turin, Dusan Vlahovic he made it known that he did not want to go to live in the luxurious villa in the hills that he once belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo. Adding that he does not like worldliness, but focuses on work. In this sense, the striker of the Juve he will find himself well in the austere and discreet Savoyard capital. Where all in all you can also take a ride in the center without being assailed by requests for selfies and autographs. There Turin by Vlahovictherefore, it will not be the covers of weekly magazines and pink magazines.

Vlahovic, the advice of the former Juventus Marchisio for Turin

One of the first to recommend Dusan Vlahovic on how to enjoy Turin he was an idol of the Juventus supporters, that is to say from Turin Claudio Marchisio. Places of culture and more that, whoever comes from a splendid city of art like Florence, will still be pleased to visit. We are talking about the Mole Antonelliana, the Egyptian Museum, the Cinema Museum and the Royal Museums. But also piazza San Carlo, piazza Castello and the historic cafes of the city. Of course, you can’t miss it Juventus Stadium that Vlahovic has already successfully attended against the Verona. Among his advice, Marchisio he also added gastronomy: vitello tonnato, agnolotti del plin and bunet. Yet Vlahovic he does not have a restaurant of reference, but he will certainly be advised by teammates and former illustrious ones.

Vlahovic: the hot Turin cheering him on

Mind you: when he arrived for medical examinations with the Juve, Vlahovic received a warm welcome from the cold Turin. The same can be said for the first in the home of the bianconeri. The Serbian already has a choir of his own. However, nothing to do with the ‘attention’ he suffered in Florence in the last hours before the transfer, with the house guarded by the Digos. But all in all, even in Tuscany, Vlahovic he was able to live the city in peace. Without assaults. Thanks to the confidentiality he has on her private life. He often said he was engaged, but he never mentioned the girl’s name. In January, someone had talked about a flirtation with the actress Mariasole Pollio, but there have never been confirmations on the matter. His Instagram profile, before the explosion with the arrival at the Juve, however, was already followed by 250,000 people. Numbers that pale in front of the former owner of the number 7 shirt, that is Cristiano Ronaldo. The two are opposites off the pitch: one prefers anonymity, the other is an advertising multinational and more. Turin in August it closed its doors to the second to open them, a few months later, to the first. What time will Turin be taken? Somehow.

OMNISPORT