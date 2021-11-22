Sports

Juventus, what a tile for Allegri: OFFICIAL, two months out

Bad news arrives for Massimiliano Allegri after the last round of the championship and in view of the decisive period that awaits Juventus

After the beautiful victory of the Juventus on the field of Lazio that reopens the games in the race Champions for the bianconeri, Massimiliano Merry he has to contend with a very heavy injury.

Max Allegri, Juventus coach © ️ LaPresse

During the last match at the Olimpico, Danilo in fact he left prematurely due to injury. Today the Brazilian carried out the usual instrumental checks which returned a really complicated bulletin for the Juventus coach. “The diagnostic tests he underwent this morning Danilo at J | Medical have highlighted a wound from medium grade of the muscle adductor long of the left thigh. Recovery times are approx 8 weeks “, we read on the official note of the Juventus.

Juventus, Danilo injury: out two months, miss 13 games at least

danilo injury juventus
Danilo © Getty Images

Translated: Danilo he won’t be available for the next two months, which means his 2021 ended up here. Is that Merry he will not have it for at least thirteen games, obviously including tomorrow’s match with Chelsea but above all the super-challenges with Atalanta, Rome, Inter in the Italian Super Cup, Naples and probably also Milan, scheduled for January 23. A very heavy tile for the Juventus who must give up a very titular, perhaps among the few really reliable players in this first part of the season.

