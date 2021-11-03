Juventus, who is the psychologist Vercelli in an interview with Allegri to cure the ills of the bianconeri- Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

The manager of the psychological area of ​​the club, Giuseppe Vercelli, is analyzing the wrong approach of the players to the games with the lesser-rated teams

Ten minutes of chat under the gazebo on the sidelines, Massimiliano Allegri and Professor Giuseppe Vercelli. The Juventus coach and the club’s psychologist, together, to try to understand the causes of the decline in recent weeks, the defeats against Sassuolo and Verona, and find solutions. All while the players had already started warming up in one of the last sessions before the Champions League match against Zenit St. Petersburg. We are all angry and sorry, in these 5 days we have thrown overboard all the good things we had built in a month and a half. We had returned and instead we relapsed: this should make us reflect – said Allegri -. Not a question of technical values, but of a different approach when we play the big games and the normal ones. We have never been wrong so far.

Here indeed, the approach too often wrong, as if it were a defect of presumption with weaker teams on paper. Motivations, attitude, desire: this explains the use of professor Vercelli, the psychologist, who has actually been an important reference within the Juventus club since 2011. In short, there was in the years of the Antonio Conte scudettos, and there was in Allegri’s first five-year period in Turin. There Juve asks for his help to manage the dynamics of the field, more or less great misunderstandings between players, situations and complex moments. Vercelli responsible of the psychological area of ​​Juventus, coordinator of J Medical’s psychotherapy and sports psychology service. also responsible for the psychological area of ​​the Italian Winter Sports Federation, collaborates with badminton and target shooting federations and has participated as Coni official psychologist at the Olympics in Turin, Beijing, Vancouver, London and PeyongChang. Beyond the ball, professor of sports psychology and human performance at the University of Turin, where he heads the same work module at Isef.

Together with his team, made up of eight specialized collaborators, Professor Vercelli conceived the Sfera model, a performance analysis and optimization tool applicable not only in sports but also in business contexts, capable of bringing out the best in the performance of athletes or managers. A plan based on five points: the synchrony, be focused at the right time; the strengths, the abilities that the sportsman recognizes to have in seeking the best possible performance; energy, which correctly directs available resources; activation, the motivational engine that allows the athlete to overcome limits; and the rhythm, the right flow in the sequence of movements. So, also thanks to the help of the psychologist, Juventus (in retreat until Saturday, when they will face Fiorentina at the Stadium), plans to get up again.