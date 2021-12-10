Juventus Women and Montemurro did theirs, but now there is a heartfelt appeal that comes from multiple voices

Beyond the joy, the celebration, the satisfaction, the pride and the awareness: there was another thread that tied together the post-match of the Juventus Women, after the historic draw in Uefa Women’s Champions League, at Kingsmeadow, home of the Chelsea vice champion of Europe.

The HCL team, in its European path, has done its own and has gone beyond all expectations. Joe Montemurro, sitting on the bench of the Old Lady did his, bringing that European mentality that was missing and instilling awareness in the squad, of their means and their strength. Now, however, the team is also asking for an effort from those who follow and support it: fill the Stadium on Thursday 16 December, when the decisive match for qualifying for the quarter-finals will be played against Servette. Because Juventus Women managed to overturn the table, and take fate into their own hands, without having to rely on the others. A fate that weighs, but which can become as light as a feather, if shared between thousands of hands.

The appeal to fill the Stadium was the thread that linked the post-match interventions. An appeal of contian memory, when the Lecce technician wanted the plant to become a bedlam, the proverbial twelfth man on the field, in this case a woman. An appeal came from Joe’s voice at a press conference Montemurro, who also joked: “If someone is unable to come to Turin, I will ask the president to make more buses available”. Martina Rosucci he added: “The invitation to those who follow us, but above all to those who do not, is to come and see us”. They were joined, through the social networks of the club, by the best player of the field in the evening of Kingsmeadow, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

An appeal shouted in a loud voice, to go and win a historical qualification and to take a further step forward for the entire Italian women’s movement. In this, Juventus is once again a precursor, and the Juventus people can give them the decisive push.