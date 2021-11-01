Juventus Women, Napoli Women attacks: the harsh statement

Napoli Women issued a harsh statement in which they also launched an attack on Juventus Women

The Napoli Women lost his temper after refereeing in the match against Sampdoria and published a very harsh communiqué targeting the Juventus Women.

The message of the blue club also against the Juve.

“Napoli Women believe they have suffered a series of referee decisions today that clearly penalized the blue team and directed the outcome of the match against Sampdoria. These decisions follow other very questionable arbitrages – on the occasion of the matches with Milan and Juventus – which the blue club did not like but which, more generally, do not do justice to the effort and sacrifices that the Napoli Women are making within the club. women’s football movement.

Despite this, the female Napoli does not justify and clearly distances itself from what happened today at the end of the match on the pitch of the “Piccolo” stadium. The style of the club is far from certain behaviors that were assumed immediately after the match. In the evening, the female Napoli received the resignation of the general manager Nicola Crisano, to whom the most heartfelt thanks go for the profuse work starting from last season when, taking over the current championship, he was among the architects of the stay in Serie A. The company announces that the powers and functions of the general manager will be carried out ad interim by the Board of Directors“.