Juventus Women-Sassuolo 5-4 dcr: Super Cup final won!

Juventus Women Sassuolo: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and chronicle of the match valid for the Supercoppa semifinals

There Juventus Women with great difficulty the final of Super Cup. Penalties were decisive, final Saturday a Frosinone with the Milan.

Juventus Women Sassuolo 5-4 dcr: summary and slow motion

5 ′ Caruso Occasion – Great insertion and right cross from an excellent position. But Lemey is confident and good in opposition

10 ‘Goal Nilden – Hyyrynen’s cross from the right, Filangeri returns to Staskova who has a complicated control in the area but in the end manages to finish. After Lemey’s dirtying Nilden takes care of inflating the net

11 ‘Goal Clelland – Error in setting up by Zamanian, the Sassuolo striker overtakes Rosucci and defeats Peyraud-Magnin in an unrelenting way

20 ′ Back to push Juve – Who is now trying to win again. Sassuolo closes and starts again

29 ′ Lenzini closing – Decisive intervention on Dubcova who had sprinted dangerously towards the door

37 ‘Parisi Shot – Conclusion to the limit that triggers a carom in the area. In the end he somehow frees Juve’s defense

44 ‘Baby Walkers Occasion – Risk the Sassuolo omelette! Back pass of Orsi completely oversized, Lemey has to overcome himself to recover the ball on the goal line. Then Girelli from one step is hypnotized by the Sassuolo goalkeeper

49 ‘Clelland Shot – Conclusion soiled by the limit that becomes harmless for Peyraud-Magnin

57 ‘Parisi Shot – Everything comes from Cantore’s deep cut. Then the conclusion from the outside does not go far from the intersection. Sassuolo is better at the beginning of the second half

59 ‘Walker Shooting – Sudden turn and blow from outside shaving the pole. Lemey motionless, ball out of nowhere

62 ′ Dubcova shot – He goes back in and kicks with his right. Easily blocks Peyraud-Magnin

69 ‘Nilden does not find Staskova – Great potential opportunity for the bianconere. Trace of Caruso for Nilden looking for Staskova in the middle. Lemay outgoing anticipates the Czech

72 ‘Boattin Shot – He does not frame the door on the exhaust of Staskova on the edge

78 ‘Hurtig header – He stands out and crushes on Hyyrynen’s cross. Low grip Lemey

88 ′ Staskova shot – Try to surprise Lemey from the edge of the area. Weak, blocks the goalkeeper

90 + 2 ‘Header Staskova – Look for the back post, but can’t find the mirror

90 + 3 ′ End of the game – Triple whistle, we go to penalties

PENALTY SHOOTOUT

Boattin is wrong, para Lemey

Dubcova scores, only touches Peyraud-Magnin

Gama scores, ball placed at the intersection

Cantore makes a mistake, the ball hits the crossbar

Girelli scores, Lemey senses but does not arrive

Mihashi scores, Peyraud-Magnin remains motionless

Bonansea scores, Lemey displaced

Clelland scores, displaced Peyraud-Magnin

Pedersen scores, only touches Lemey

Philtjens misses, rejects Peyraud-Magnin

Best of the match Juventus Women: Nilden REPORT CARDS

Juventus Women Sassuolo 5-4 dcr: result and match report

Networks: 10 ‘Nilden, 11’ Clelland

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Hyyrynen (86 ′ Lundorf), Lenzini, Pedersen, Nilden (73 ′ Gama); Rosucci (73 ′ Hurtig), Caruso, Zamanian (60 ′ Boattin); Bonansea, Girelli, Staskova. Annex Montemurro. Available. April, Panzeri, Cernoia, Pfattner

Sassuolo (4-4-2): Lemey; Filangeri, Dongus, Philtjens, Orsi (90 ′ Iriguchi); Dubcova, Mihashi, Parisi (70 ‘Benoit), Santoro; Clelland, Bugeja (46 ′ Cantore). Annex. Rainy. Available. Dona, Pandini, Ferrato, Brignoli, Pellinghelli, Lauria

Referee: Carriano di Castellammare di Stabia

Ammonite: 38 ′ Bears, 65 ′ Clelland

