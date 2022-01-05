Juventus Women-Sassuolo 5-4 dcr: Super Cup final won!
There Juventus Women with great difficulty the final of Super Cup. Penalties were decisive, final Saturday a Frosinone with the Milan.
Juventus Women Sassuolo 5-4 dcr: summary and slow motion
5 ′ Caruso Occasion – Great insertion and right cross from an excellent position. But Lemey is confident and good in opposition
10 ‘Goal Nilden – Hyyrynen’s cross from the right, Filangeri returns to Staskova who has a complicated control in the area but in the end manages to finish. After Lemey’s dirtying Nilden takes care of inflating the net
11 ‘Goal Clelland – Error in setting up by Zamanian, the Sassuolo striker overtakes Rosucci and defeats Peyraud-Magnin in an unrelenting way
20 ′ Back to push Juve – Who is now trying to win again. Sassuolo closes and starts again
29 ′ Lenzini closing – Decisive intervention on Dubcova who had sprinted dangerously towards the door
37 ‘Parisi Shot – Conclusion to the limit that triggers a carom in the area. In the end he somehow frees Juve’s defense
44 ‘Baby Walkers Occasion – Risk the Sassuolo omelette! Back pass of Orsi completely oversized, Lemey has to overcome himself to recover the ball on the goal line. Then Girelli from one step is hypnotized by the Sassuolo goalkeeper
49 ‘Clelland Shot – Conclusion soiled by the limit that becomes harmless for Peyraud-Magnin
57 ‘Parisi Shot – Everything comes from Cantore’s deep cut. Then the conclusion from the outside does not go far from the intersection. Sassuolo is better at the beginning of the second half
59 ‘Walker Shooting – Sudden turn and blow from outside shaving the pole. Lemey motionless, ball out of nowhere
62 ′ Dubcova shot – He goes back in and kicks with his right. Easily blocks Peyraud-Magnin
69 ‘Nilden does not find Staskova – Great potential opportunity for the bianconere. Trace of Caruso for Nilden looking for Staskova in the middle. Lemay outgoing anticipates the Czech
72 ‘Boattin Shot – He does not frame the door on the exhaust of Staskova on the edge
78 ‘Hurtig header – He stands out and crushes on Hyyrynen’s cross. Low grip Lemey
88 ′ Staskova shot – Try to surprise Lemey from the edge of the area. Weak, blocks the goalkeeper
90 + 2 ‘Header Staskova – Look for the back post, but can’t find the mirror
90 + 3 ′ End of the game – Triple whistle, we go to penalties
PENALTY SHOOTOUT
Boattin is wrong, para Lemey
Dubcova scores, only touches Peyraud-Magnin
Gama scores, ball placed at the intersection
Cantore makes a mistake, the ball hits the crossbar
Girelli scores, Lemey senses but does not arrive
Mihashi scores, Peyraud-Magnin remains motionless
Bonansea scores, Lemey displaced
Clelland scores, displaced Peyraud-Magnin
Pedersen scores, only touches Lemey
Philtjens misses, rejects Peyraud-Magnin
Best of the match Juventus Women: Nilden REPORT CARDS
Juventus Women Sassuolo 5-4 dcr: result and match report
Networks: 10 ‘Nilden, 11’ Clelland
Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Hyyrynen (86 ′ Lundorf), Lenzini, Pedersen, Nilden (73 ′ Gama); Rosucci (73 ′ Hurtig), Caruso, Zamanian (60 ′ Boattin); Bonansea, Girelli, Staskova. Annex Montemurro. Available. April, Panzeri, Cernoia, Pfattner
Sassuolo (4-4-2): Lemey; Filangeri, Dongus, Philtjens, Orsi (90 ′ Iriguchi); Dubcova, Mihashi, Parisi (70 ‘Benoit), Santoro; Clelland, Bugeja (46 ′ Cantore). Annex. Rainy. Available. Dona, Pandini, Ferrato, Brignoli, Pellinghelli, Lauria
Referee: Carriano di Castellammare di Stabia
Ammonite: 38 ′ Bears, 65 ′ Clelland
Juventus Women Sassuolo: the pre match
