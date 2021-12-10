Juventus Women-Servette, book admission to the Stadium

Through its official website, Juventus explains to its fans how to book a seat at the Stadium for the Champions League match against Servette, decisive for the qualification of the Women to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions: “

After the unforgettable nights against Chelsea and Wolfsburg, the Juventus Women are ready to experience another evening of great football at the Allianz Stadium. On Thursday 16 December, with kick-off at 21:00, our girls will host Servette in the last match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage: a victory would mean quarter-finals. A result that would be historic and, to write history and continue to dream, all the thrust of the Juventus people is needed. The entrance, as in the two previous occasions, will be free and it will be possible to book it through the Official Ticket Shop! The phases are as follows:

9/12 from 10.00 phase reserved for Members (J1897 and B&W Member)

9/12 from 2.00 pm phase reserved for season ticket holders 19.20

9/12 from 16.00 free sale

Each fan can select up to a maximum of 4 tickets for this match.

OFFICIAL TICKET SHOP

There are three ways to register for the Official Ticket Shop !:

– through the Juventus Card, if you are in possession of an active Juventus Card;

– by Membership number, if you have an active Membership;

– by email, if you do not have a Juventus Card or a Membership.

ACCESS TO THE ALLIANZ STADIUM

We remind you that, barring any changes to the legislation, starting from 29 November 2021 in the yellow zone and in the orange zone, and from 6 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 also in the white zone, access to the Stadium is allowed only to the subjects referred to in the articles 5 and 6 of Legislative Decree 172 of 11/26/2021 or to subjects holding one of the COVID-19 green certifications referred to in art. 9, paragraph 2 letters a, b, c-bis of Legislative Decree 52/2021 (so-called “Super Green Pass”), to subjects under the age of 12 and to subjects exempt from the vaccination campaign.

At the entrance, a Covid-19 green certification with QR Code must therefore be provided: only paper green certificates with a QR Code will be considered valid. In consideration of the continuous evolution of the spreading scenario of the covid-19 pandemic, the user of the ticket must be in possession of the certification required by the legislation applicable at the date of the match “.