Juventus Women, victory over Wolfsburg in the women’s Champions

Enterprise had to be and enterprise was. The Juventus Women return victorious from the European away match to Wolfsburg, one of the clubs that made the history of women’s football. The 0-2 outside is worth three points that launch the bianconere to second place in the group (which would allow them to qualify for the quarter-finals) and clearly satisfy Joe Montemurro, who on the eve had made an appointment for this match to measure the growth path of the group.

Cernoia tile – Two new features compared to the formation a week ago: Lenzini in defense and Hurtig in the offensive trident. Cernoia gets hurt after eighteen minutes (sprained left ankle) and is forced to leave the field with the assistance of the club’s health workers, Caruso enters in his place. The Germans start with a greater territorial supremacy but the first real opportunity is for Juve and reaches the half hour, with the conclusions of Bonansea first and Rosucci after: both replied. Opponents replied ten minutes later, but Roord’s shot from close range was not clean and Peyraud-Magnin neutralized without much difficulty.

Juve company – At the start of the second half Juve shivers in Wolfsburg with a very good idea by Caruso for Bonansea: ball in the middle for Girelli who cannot close for a very short time. Peyraud-Magnin saves an attempt by Huth for a corner. While the bianconere pass in the 53rd minute with an own goal from Hendrich, who on Girelli’s cross from the right does not withstand the pressure of Hurtig. Caruso could double, but this time he finds the ready response of the opponent’s goalkeeper. Bonansea wastes on the final. Staskova closes the accounts in full recovery: 0-2 and mission accomplished. Quarters are now a goal, no longer a distant dream.

