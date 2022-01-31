Juventus-Zakaria, close agreement with Borussia Moenchengladbach

The midfielder taken by M’Gladbach in Turin for medical examinations. Now in the sights the Cagliari midfielder and the defender of Frosinone

With the sale of Kulusevski and Bentancur to Tottenham, Juventus stands strengthening Allegri’s median. In the last hours of the transfer market, the bianconeri closed for Denis Zakaria and hope to get to Nahitan Nandez. As for the Swiss, after the agreement with the player, the one with the player was also found Borussia Moenchengladbach: five million euros plus another three bonuses for a contract until June 30, 2026. The player arrived in Turin on Sunday evening, medical examinations and signing on Monday morning, then on Tuesday the first Juventus training is scheduled. For the Uruguayan instead Juve are negotiating an exchange of loans with Cagliari with Kaio Jorge. Bianconeri also active in defense, where they overcame Turin by putting their hands on Federico Gatti of Frosinone: the defender will finish the season with the Lazio club, in June he will wear the black and white jersey.

There is time until 20 tomorrow to close the deal Nandez. The bianconeri are trying to come up with a discussion that also involves Kaio Jorge, looking for more minutes and a stage to be able to show his qualities on the pitch. In this direction at the moment the hottest track seems to be that of an exchange of loans with the Sardinian club, perhaps also inserting in the agreement a right of redemption for the Uruguayan perhaps conditioned to certain objectives.

Decided accelerated and last-minute overtaking to Torino’s grenade cousins ​​for Federico Gatti, born in 1998, revelation of Serie B with the Frosinone shirt. The agreement with the ciociari was reached on the basis of figures similar to those previously established with the Toro, 7.5 million euros immediately, plus 2.5 bonuses. The will of the player who will close the season with the Lazio club and then move to Juve next summer was decisive.