Juventus-Zakaria, close agreement with Borussia Moenchengladbach

The bianconeri have also found an agreement with Borussia, for the Uruguayan an exchange of loans is expected with Kaio Jorge, overtaking Toro for the Frosinone defender

With the sale of Kulusevski and Bentancur to Tottenham, Juventus stands strengthening Allegri’s median. In the last hours of the transfer market, the bianconeri closed for Denis Zakaria and hope to get to Nahitan Nandez. As for the Swiss, after the agreement with the player, the one with the player was also found Borussia Moenchengladbach: five million euros plus another three bonuses for a contract until June 30, 2026. In the evening the player is expected in Turin, tomorrow for medical examinations and signing, and on Tuesday the first training session in Juventus is scheduled. For the Uruguayan instead Juve are negotiating an exchange of loans with Cagliari with Kaio Jorge. Bianconeri also active in defense, where they overcame Turin and are in pole position for Federico Gatti of Frosinone.

There is time until 20 tomorrow to close the deal Nandez. The bianconeri are trying to come up with a discussion that also involves Kaio Jorge, looking for more minutes and a stage to be able to show his qualities on the pitch. In this direction at the moment the hottest track seems to be that of an exchange of loans with the Sardinian club, perhaps also inserting in the agreement a right of redemption for the Uruguayan perhaps conditioned to certain objectives.

Decided accelerated and last-minute overtaking to Torino’s grenade cousins ​​for Federico Gatti, born in 1998, revelation of Serie B with the Frosinone shirt. The agreement with the Ciociari is close for figures similar to those previously established with the Toro, 7.5 million euros immediately, plus 2.5 bonuses. A fundamental condition, however, would be that the player remain on loan at Frosinone for 6 months.