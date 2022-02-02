Juventus, Zakaria in conference: me, Pogba, Allegri and …

The midfielder: “I’m a complete player, I like to recover balls and get into the goal zone”

Denis Zakaria has the face of someone who is living inside a dream, and in fact dream is the first word he associates with Juventus: “It is one of the clubs that has always made me dream, so I decided that it would be the right way to continue. your career “. Zakaria comes from Borussia Moenchengladbach, he thought he would stay until the end of the season and leave on expiry but the Juventus club wanted him immediately, to fix a particularly difficult department.

COMPLETE MIDFIELD – “I expected to leave Borussia but not halfway through the season, but having Juve looking for you isn’t something that happens every day. I am very proud to be here, Juve were my father’s favorite team and it is a very important step in my career. But I don’t consider it a point of arrival: I don’t stop, I’m a fighter and I always want to improve. Here I will have the opportunity to grow in the best possible way “. Zakaria is the ideal profile for Allegri, because he knows how to do the double phase and combines technique and physical: “If I had to describe myself I would say that I am a complete player. I love to play forward, I am aggressive, I know how to recover balls and also defend. Scoring more has always been a goal and I think Juve are the ideal team to do so. I have a very good idea of ​​the Italian championship, if I have to make a comparison with Germany I say it’s a big step forward ”.

BETWEEN VIERA AND POGBA – Zakaria played in the Swiss national team with Lichtsteiner, a former much appreciated by Juventus fans, and was even compared to Pogba: “Before choosing Juve, I didn’t have time to talk to Lichtsteiner, I’m sure we will have the opportunity to discuss in the future. If I have to think of a model I say Patrick Viera, who I have always liked, but I am looking for my style, we all know Pogba and we know what he left at Juve. He is a fantastic player and I hope to have the same luck as him. I want to leave my mark ”.

THE DEBUT NOW? – Maybe starting from Sunday against Verona, when Allegri could launch it even from the beginning considering the disqualification of Locatelli and the time of McKennie (who will return from the United States only on Friday). Zakaria does not hold back: “Both with the coach and with his teammates everything was very fluid. Here the level is very high, I have a position in midfield but I have no prejudices on the others. We talked to Allegri, he told me more or less what he expects of me but we haven’t discussed the details yet. I feel good, I have already trained twice, if Allegri needs me I am ready to take the field on Sunday ”.

February 2, 2022 (change February 2, 2022 | 15:13)

