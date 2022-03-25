Jya Fjord Pro, the air purifier that removes 99.99% of household pollutants

Poor air quality inside the home can be the cause of several diseases, caused by viruses, bacteria, gases, allergens and other particles. So breathing clean air at home is essential to maintaining good health. An easy way to do this is with the Jya Fjord Pro smart air purifier that, together with his three layer filterhe is able to remove 99.99% of contaminants in the environment of medium and large rooms. Here we tell you all its features and benefits.

Removes 99.99% of contaminants

Say goodbye to the main pollutants and allergens at home with the power of this purifier. uses a filter that works in three stages: a prefilter for trap dust, pollen and dander; a second layer with Nano guard technologywhich retains the smaller particlesdown to 0.1 μm, such as some Virus and bacteria; and finally a activated carbon filmable to neutralize odors and harmful gases.

Both the purifier and the Jya filter are recommended for medium and large roomsfrom between 38 m2 and 65 m2. This is due to its ability to supply up to 550 m3 of clean air per houras well as for remove harmful gases by up to 250 m3 per hour. Therefore, it is ideal for use in the living room or bedroom.

Real time monitoring

In addition to its powerful filter, the Jya Fjord Pro purifier incorporates quality sensorswhat detect five major air pollutantsso you can remove them automatically. Specifically, it monitors the presence of PM2.5 particles, PM10 particles, TVOC (gas), temperature and humidity.

All the air quality information can be checked in two ways: with the base LED indicatorwhich uses a four color code to report on the purity of the environment, as well as through the OLED screen incorporated, with detailed information for each contaminant. Also, each of the jya filters has the RFID technologywhich sends a alerts when it’s time to replace it.

Smart features and easy mobility

Another great advantage of this purifier is that it can use at any timeeven overnight. This is because it has a whisper modewhich emits a noise of only 18.8 dB, that is, the same volume as a breath of air. And to easily move it around the home, it has four hidden wheels what they glide effortlessly on any surface.

To configure all its functions, the Jya Fjor Pro has two simple options. One is through OLED touch screenfrom which you can manually change the purification modes and manage filters intuitively. Even better, the device is compatible with major voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit), so you can control from mobile or with smart speakers.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 03-25-2022.

