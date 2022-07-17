K.Thuram, Ekitike, tour in Japan…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, July 17, 2022. Hugo Ekitike new Parisian recruit, the details of the operation, the Khephren Thuram file and the sporting and economic issues of the tour in Japan.

In today’s edition, The Team provides details on the recruitment ofHugo Ekitike to PSG. Indeed, the capital club announced yesterday the arrival of its second recruit from the summer transfer window. And the striker Reims Stadium was loaned out until the end of the 2022-23 season with an obligation to buy. A process similar to that which the Rouge & Bleu had carried out with Kylian Mbappe in 2017. And the big beneficiary of this transaction is the PSG. “Such a scheme allows him not to burden his summer recruitment envelope even if the loan pays off and he will pay part of the cash this summer”details THE. In front, there DNCG, the champions of France presented a budget which should not exceed 80M€ excluding sales. Thus, the Rouge & Bleu have already spent 40M€ for Vitinha (which they will pay in two instalments) and €38 million to exercise the option to purchase Nuno Mendes. Departure side, alone Alphonse Areola (€12m) and Marcin Bulka (2M€) have so far brought in some money for the Parisian leaders. That is a net balance of around thirty million euros. The operation for Hugo Ekitike will ultimately cost €28.5 million + €7 million in bonuses, with a very large part of the fixed portion to be settled next summer. Already in the nails financially, the Reims Stadium doesn’t seem needy and accepted this deal for Hugo Ekitikewho only wanted to join the PSG. “The good relations between the president of Reims, Jean-Pierre CaillotAnd the one of Paris, Nasser al-Khelaifi, no doubt facilitated the transaction. »

About the file Chephren Thuramthe sports daily reports that OGC Nice considers it unlikely that his midfielder will leave this summer. However, the new strongman of the PSG, Luis Campos, is determined to sign the 21-year-old from this summer transfer window. After working a season with him at the Eaglets, Christophe Galtier wishes to have him under his command again. Thus, the football adviser of the Rouge & Bleu “takes charge, with his father Lilian Thuram, to present the project that the Parisians have for the young man. » On his side, Chephren Thuram – under contract until 2025 – is considering the possibility of playing alongside big players. However, his father “is convinced that his youngest son has everything to continue to flourish this season at Nice. »

Finally, The Team specifies the issues around the summer tour of the PSG to Japan. The Parisian delegation arrives today on Japanese soil to perfect its physical preparation before the first official matches of the 2022-2023 season. Thus, three friendly matches will be on the program against the Kawasaki Frontal (July 20), Urawa Red Diamonds (July 23) and Gamba Osaka (July 25) before leaving for israel July 28 for the Champions Trophy facing FC Nantes (July 31). During this ten days at Japanthe 25 players of the PSG – whose Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi – will bring a certain enthusiasm to the land of the Rising Sun. “The tour organizers, Circus Inc., sold tickets for two Parisian training sessions. » Indeed, this Japan Tour 2022 will also aim to develop the club’s brand and image, and will bring in just over €10 million to the PSG. In this context, ” Patrick Mbomaa former Parisian (1992-1997) who played three years at Japanwas integrated into the trip »reports THE. In recent years, the club from the capital has taken advantage of the strong potential of Japan to open two stores in Tokyo and Nagoya and a PSG coffee in the Japanese capital. “These ten days will be used for several commercial operations (the away jersey will be presented) but also for charities. »

On his side, The Parisian highlights the profile ofHugo Etikike and also looks back on the journey of the native of Reims. The 20-year-old striker is the first signing of League 1 from PSG from Kylian Mbappe in 2017. With ten goals scored last season in 24 League 1, Hugo Ekitike “has one of the best achievement/playing time ratios in France. » In addition to his tall size (1m90), the French U20 international has a real strength of character as well as a potential to develop. Characteristics necessary to manage competition in the Parisian workforce. In a busy schedule with world Cup in the middle of the season, Hugo Ekitike will have an important role to play in staff turnover. “Described as mature and with his head on his shoulders, Ekitike took the time to reflect between the English challenge Newcastle and the ‘dream’ represented by the PSG. The conclusion seemed obvious to him: he will progress more in contact with Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, even playing less. » In the past, the neo-Parisian had had experience abroad and more specifically in Denmark. In January 2021, he had been loaned to Vejle with the aim of returning to Reims in a titular role. From now on, Hugo Ekitike is a new player PSG and will join his teammates at Japan.

The Ile-de-France daily also focuses on the tour in Japan from PSG. With more than 6 million fans on Japanese soil, the capital club will take advantage of these ten days to perfect its image with friendly matches and commercial operations. After two years marked by the Covid-19the Rouge & Bleu are going on a third tour of the Asian continent after Singapore (2018) and the China (2019). Thus, a delegation of about 120 people took part in this trip. This is the group Circus Inc.. who won the bet (in exchange for a check for €10 million) to promote the various Rouge & Bleu events in Japan. And to perfect his physical preparation, the PSG go “benefit from ideal training conditions and meet competitive opponents”all members of J League (currently on hiatus). The meetings will be particularly accessible to the greatest number because this tour is in connection with “TBS, a very popular national TV channel,” precise LP.

Apart from the sporting aspect, the players of the PSG will participate in “numerous commercial or media operations such as popular and typical television shows of the Japan. » The Asia-Pacific Director of PSG, Sebastien Waselscommented on this expectation around the Rouge & Bleu: “We feel a phenomenal enthusiasm since the announcement of this tour, where many major national media were present. It was important for us to come with all the great players of the club (…) We have more than 6 million fans here. Since the arrival of QSIthe Japan has always been a prime target. We have set up two shops there. (Tokyo and Nagoya)a representative office, heavily invested in social networks… The Japan is the leading country in Asia in terms of e-commerce consumption for us. It’s not neutral. »