Kaalan Walker, actor of ‘Superfly’, sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual abuse

(TELEMUNDO ATLANTA).- Kaalan Walker, actor of the movie ‘Superfly’ and rapper, was sentenced on Monday to spend 50 years to life in state prison after being found guilty of several charges of rape, as confirmed by the Office of the Los Angeles District Attorney, quoted by USA Today.

According to the report, a jury found the 27-year-old entertainer guilty in April of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral intercourse, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of intoxication rape.

Kaalan Walker’s attorney told USA Today in a statement that the actor “maintains his innocence” and “did not receive a fair trial, as the Court excluded many important issues.”

Reports from NBC Los Angeles and Rolling Stone indicated that the victims linked to Kaalan Walker’s conviction charges include women and minors. The media also said that the actor was accused of using the version of photo shoots and connections in the industry to take advantage of vulnerable women.

“You’re going to see a dark side of him…” Assistant District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi told the jury, according to NBC Los Angeles and Rolling Stone, saying Kaalan Walker primarily used Instagram and Twitter to lure her alleged victims, often aspiring models and actresses, to places of his choosing, hiring them for fake photo shoots or music videos or with a false promise of introducing them to someone famous.

“When they said ‘Stop,’ he didn’t care,” the prosecutor said. However, Kaalan Walker’s attorney, Andrew Flier, countered that his client, whom he said had been “portrayed as a monster,” is innocent of the charges, according to the NBC Los Angeles review.

Kaalan Walker played the role of Juju, a member of a rival gang, who opposes the character Youngblood Priest, played by star Trevor Jackson. The film is a ‘remake’ of the 1972 film of the same name, USA Today explained, adding that the defendant was also in the 2017 film ‘Kings’, starring Daniel Craig and Halle Berry, and in the series ‘In Contempt’.

