Kabbalah or vice? They revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo does before each game: “He dragged me to take it”

2022-02-19
the Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot He is one of the soccer players Man Utd who shares a closer relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to the nationality that unites them, the striker infected his partner with a custom that they carry out before each game.
We all know that the only vice of Christian is the sport. The 37-year-old striker cares a lot about his physique, which makes him stay away from any situation that he can influence it.
But thanks to Diogo Dalotwe can confirm that Ronaldo he also indulges himself, so he has a mania like any mortal: coffee before meetings.
“All players have their superstitions, but I don’t really have many. Now, and it’s a funny story, before games, when we’re still in the hotel, we always have coffee with Cristiano. He dragged me to the cafe, because I wasn’t even a big fan before. But now I’ve started doing it just to talk a little, “he confirmed. Dalot in an interview with United’s official website.
On the other hand, CR7 is not going through his best moment since he decided to return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese is well below his usual performance and the ‘Red Devils’ fail to consolidate.
For now, the ‘Bicho’ must settle for seeking tranquility in the cafe before each match with his compatriot.