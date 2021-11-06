Kabul, Afghan activist killed with three other women

Frozan Safi’s body, who disappeared on 20 October, was identified in a morgue in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan. He was riddled with gunshots and his face was disfigured.

“We recognized her from her clothes. The bullets destroyed her face,” said Safi’s sister, Rita, who is a doctor. “There were bullet wounds all over the place, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs.” Her engagement ring and purse were not found, Sister Rita added Guardian.

According to Sayed Azim Sadat, director of the Zainuddin Mohammad Babar Cultural Center, the 29-year-old was desperately trying to leave the country, fearing for her life under the Taliban regime and hoping to reach her boyfriend, also an activist but already fled abroad.

Three weeks ago, the director of the center said, Safi had gone to meet someone who claimed to be able to help her leave Afghanistan. He had never returned.

Two suspects arrested – Three other women were also found dead with Frozan Safi in a house in Mazar-i-Sharif. Two suspects were allegedly arrested, as a Taliban spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti announced.

The women were allegedly “invited into the house by the suspects”, according to the first investigations made known by the spokesman for the Taliban Interior Ministry Sayed Khosti. But Khosti did not specify whether the two also confessed to murdering them, nor did he provide a reason for the killings or give the particulars of the other three victims.

The four women thought they were in contact with someone who would help them get out of the country, and they got into a car they believed was headed for the airport.

Activists in danger – Numerous activists and activists said they had received phone calls from people who claimed they could facilitate their escape from the country. Since the Taliban took Kabul on October 15, thousands of people have fled abroad, partly in chaotic US and NATO-run evacuations.

Since then, the Taliban have reassured the international community that they would not prevent the departure of Afghans and foreigners with valid passports and visas; hundreds have left Afghanistan by plane and by land since the end of August, but those without a passport or visa have no option of immediate escape.