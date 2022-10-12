Kad Merad, Lionel Messi and his wife, Jon Snow well accompanied … The stars at the Parc des Princes (PHOTOS)
PSG and Benfica Lisbon separated in a draw (1-1) Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after the clash of group H in the Champions League. The match was attended by many personalities. And some did not seem to be bored in the stands …
It was in a slightly heavy context that PSG received Benfica Lisbon on October 11, as part of the 4th day of the Champions League. Blame it on a big rumor spread by many colleagues concerning the future of Kylian Mbappé. It has been mentioned that the Parisian star decided to leave the capital club last January, despite a contract extension that only dates back a few months. The Blues striker would feel “betrayed” by his leaders, who would have kept promises to him that have not materialized to date, in particular on the sports project and his role within the team. And yet, it was he who had put his people on the way, in the 40th minute of play, by converting a penalty which gave the advantage to Paris just before half-time. Little endangered until then by the Lisbon people, PSG were however joined in the score on the hour mark, Joao Mario also going there from his penalty after a gross fault by Marco Verratti.
Gala evening at the Parc des Princes
This very closed match and without great thrills thus ended in a new draw, which left the two evening opponents at the top of Group H, tied on points. PSG obviously remains in the nails to qualify for the knockout stages. It will nevertheless be necessary to beat Maccabi Haifa, on October 25, to snatch this precious ticket. The next meeting will also be played again at the Parc des Princes. The enclosure of the Porte de Saint-Cloud was full yesterday. She had even put on her light clothes with a very beautiful Virage Auteuil tifo. The Portuguese supporters, very numerous, were not left out, and also gave voice (and lit some smoke). Show guaranteed!
Rapper, actor and politicians meet in the stands
But the attraction was also in the Borelli stand, where personalities and guests from different backgrounds usually gather. Once again for this gala match, influencers, actors, singers and politicians met to support PSG. Thus we notably saw the rapper of the group 113, Mokobé. He also joked on Instagram when he discovered that his seat was very close to that of … Nicolas Sarkozy. It must be said that the former President of the Republic is a regular at the Parc des Princes. We also saw Kad Merad, all smiles before the match and energized during. Without forgetting the former mayor of the city, Jean Tiberi. But the real sensation was created by Jon Snow aka Kit Harrington. The hero of the series Game Of Thrones notably posed with the Messi couple, to the angels!
