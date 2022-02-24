Kadeem Hardison Shares How Zendaya Reacted When Landed ‘Spider-Man’ Role

a different world alum Kadeem Hardison headed to the Disney Channel in 2015 as a regular cast member on undercover kc. Playing Zendaya’s father, Craig, for three seasons, Hardison met the young actor and was able to celebrate with her when he received the news of landing a role in a Marvel movie.

Zendaya put a different spin on ‘MJ’ in ‘Spider-Man’

Spiderman Homecoming It hit theaters in 2017 with Tom Holland taking on the role of Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego. While MCU fans remember Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane (MJ) in the original Spiderman trilogy that began in 2002, Zendaya was named after the part of the most recent iteration. The young star was a constant presence on the Disney Channel when she first started dabbling in movies. Although her first appearance in the MCU movie was minimal, the Disney personality welcomed the opportunity for her.

“Spiderman it was one of the first movies I did outside of the Disney Channel,” Zendaya told Variety in 2020. “I didn’t have much to do in the first movie, but I was so excited to do the movie. ”

Zendaya was motivated by the new version of MJ and noted how the character was very different from the person from 2002.

“I was lucky because they already wanted to recreate the character and make her a new version of what I think the original character of Mary Jane represented, and do it our way in this Marvel Cinematic Universe.” the Euphoria explained the star. “There was already on the page a smart, quick, insightful young woman who seems a bit quirky or offbeat. I have a lot of fun doing it. I like being able to do comedy and things that are not so heavy.”

‘KC Undercover’ Co-Star Celebrated ‘Spider-Man’ News With Zendaya

Hardison went on to work with Zendaya from 2015 to 2018 on undercover kc. She remembered when her co-star got the news of her career about landing some movie roles.

“I was there when she booked Spiderman and we jumped around the room like, ‘Shit, you’re going to be in Spiderman? What?!” Hardison told Allison Kugel on her podcast. Interviews at Allison. “And I was there when he got the musical with Hugh Jackman, the greatest showman.”

The former star of a different world noted that Zendaya was making some strategic career decisions that would show her range as an actress.

“All of these moves that he’s made have been very well thought out,” Hardison said. “I knew that once we get out of the world of Disney, we just want to have a chance to get some meat on our hands, to see if we can actually act, because we’ve been making nice and easy cotton candy for so long. ”

Kadeem Hardison almost died on ‘KC Undercover’

Hardison expected more dramatic material when the role of undercover kc was presented to him. He still hadn’t heard of Zendaya and was about to turn down the opportunity.

“When undercover kc came, I didn’t really know who Zendaya was and I was a little skeptical about Disney Channel,” he admitted. “I wanted to cuss and bleed and do all kinds of adult stuff, and that’s not going to happen with the Disney Channel.”

When some of his family convinced him that his co-star was a rising talent, he reconsidered.

“When I found out about the audition, I was in New York and my nieces and sisters were asking me, ‘What are you going to do now?’” Hardison shared. “I said, ‘Well, there’s this show with this girl named Zendaya or something, and they want me to be her daddy.’ Everyone from my six-year-old niece to my 30-year-old sister went crazy and said, ‘You have to take that. That girl is going to be something!’”

