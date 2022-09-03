KAF operation weapons arrived in food tanks

The arsenal of weapons engaged in the operation called KAF operationmade up of six rifles, two pistols and thousands of capsules of different calibers, arrived in Dominican territory in tanks with food sent through agencies (shipping) from the United States.

This was revealed by a source linked to the investigation of the case, who explained that the weapons they were divided into parts that were hidden among the food that would be shipped, in order to evade the controls.

He relates that once the cargo arrived in the country, it was picked up by its recipients, who separated the parts and transported them to the house, in whose patio the weapons, where they were buried in buckets and people linked to the network were looking for buyers.

It indicates that after negotiating with groups linked to drug trafficking, a person went with a shovel, dug up the weapon and handed it over to the buyer, and a similar situation occurred with the ammunition.

He maintained that for approximately three months a transnational investigation had been carried out in which the National Drug Control Directorate (Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas) participated.DNCD) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Gregory Alberto Diplán Güichardo and Juan Miguel Almonte Padilla (Colita) are being prosecuted for the case.

The authorities have reported that, in the operation, in addition to the six rifles and two pistols, 6,796 capsules were seized, as well as more than four million pesos and more than 17 thousand dollars in raids carried out in Cristo Rey, in the National District; the Olympic Village and Los Frailes, in Santo Domingo, and in Licey al Medio, Santiago.

In these, 6,689 9mm caliber capsules were found, as well as nine magazines for rifles, caliber 5.56 x 45, PRO MAG brand, two magazines for 9mm pistols, Drum type and one for pistol, caliber 9 mm, with a capacity for 31 capsules.

defer coercion

Judge Yiberty Polanco, of the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of Santiago, postponed this Friday the hearing requesting a coercive measure against two men, accused of marketing with organized crime networks weapons of high caliber fire and drug distribution. The hearing was set for next Wednesday, at 9:00 in the morning.