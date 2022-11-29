Kahn confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo will not go to Bayern this winter

Since the termination of the contract which binds him to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club. It is in this unprecedented situation for him that he is competing in the World Cup. In search of a new club at the end of this one, the Portuguese star will not go to Bayern Munich, confirms Oliver Kahn, chairman of the executive board of the Bavarian club.

There will be no reunion between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on February 14. Oliver Kahn (Executive Chairman of Bayern) has confirmed to Sky Sport that Bayern Munich will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

The story, however, would have been so beautiful… On a Valentine’s Day evening, when all lovers… of the round ball will be in front of their TV, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could have faced each other, like in the good old days, where they went blow for blow, in the eyes of the whole world during the “Clàsico” Real-Barça. This would have required the Portuguese star to join Bayern Munich. A hypothesis that had the time of a moment gained momentum, when Manchester United announced a week ago that the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo was terminated.

Mané’s injury does not change anything

Sadio Mané being injured, and remaining uncertain for the double confrontation against PSG, some football fans wanted to believe in the hypothesis of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo sign in Bavaria. At the microphone of Sky Sport, Oliver Kahn buried the rumor, it seems definitively.

“I can exclude a transfer for Ronaldo. We have thought about it, we all love Ronaldo but the strategy is different, he said. We have a clear idea, a philosophy of how our team should be made up”. And it is a priori without the star of Portugal that Bayern designs the future, to the chagrin of CR7 fans.