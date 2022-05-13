Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler: this is how their love story began

After months of rumours, finally Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their official debut as partner at one of the most famous fashion events of the year: the MET Gala 2022. Discover how kaia and austin metin addition to everything we know so far about his relationship.

When did Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s romance begin?

Although it is not known for sure when this love storyit is known that the Romance Come in Gerber and Butler took off at the end of 2021, when they were seen together (romantically) for the first time. Therefore, the photos of the attractive couple began to circulate in December of last year, shortly after the Cindy Crawford’s daughter She ended her relationship with Jacob Elordi, the actor from Euphoria.

We love how they look together! Instagram

Your most romantic photos

The 20-year-old model and the 30-year-old actor were captured by the paparazzi walking and doing everyday activities, such as walking their dog. We have also seen them together and holding hands.

Although neither has spoken about his relationshipThey don’t want to hide from anyone. Although they seem to prefer to keep a engagement discreet, without constant exposure in the media. We think that this sexy couple prefers to keep their love story low profile, so much so that they do not share anything personal or related to each other on their social networks.

After what Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler They appeared leaving their yoga classes, last winter, they stopped being seen for a few weeks. Shortly after, they were very lovey-dovey walking around New York and Los Angeles.