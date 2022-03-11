Kaia Gerber’s layered haircut

Layers have gone from being the big unwanted to turning any trend it touches into gold. From bob to long bob, even the longest pixies and XXL hair. Now, the new look of the model Kaia Gerber, a style benchmark wherever she exists, brings them back to the fore in a very particular, daring and personality 2022 haircut: the mullet.

Mullet, shaggy… whatever you call it, this cut with invisible layers embellishes and fills any hair that needs it with volume, dynamism and movement. The model has left behind her bob cut, already iconic with only a few months of experience, to widely embrace this new style.

Kaia Gerber with bob cut. Armando Cricket

The experts from Llongueras They have given us the keys to do like Gerber and change your look this spring with just a few masterful touches.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The mullet cut, raised to the umpteenth power in the days of Bowie in the 70s, returns to take center stage 50 years later. Everything seems to indicate that he wants to win the first place in hairdressing after references such as Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Zendaya and now, Gerber, have already chosen him.

Kevin Winter

“The mullet favors all types of faces, although it is always preferable on more rounded faces because it is a cut that lengthens the silhouette and gives a triangular effect. In addition, it is super versatile since you can adapt it to any type of oval“, it says Albert Sanguino, from Llongueras.

But since Frank Provost They also tell us about him: “It is a very risky cut, ideal for those who want to put aside the faces of girls or have an oval or rounded face“, it says Carlos Fernandez, brand expert.

And it is that this cut, whose keys are to leave the front part shorter (even with short bangs, style baby bang) and the longer nape, can also be reinvented in a more classic and sophisticated version, as Kaia Gerber has done.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In her case, with a mullet with invisible layers. “Kaia Gerber wears microcapes with volume. The true mullet with invisible layers always has to have longer hair at the nape area than the rest. On the other hand, the upper area has to be more weathered, to give it that most powerful touch. As we can see, there is a difference in length between the length of the nape, the length of the sideburns and the length of the front, finding three different levels thanks to some very subtle layers”they have explained from Llongueras.

For whom

Ideal for manes with little hair or very fine hair. They are more voluminous thanks to these invisible layers and an effect of greater amount of hair is achieved visually.

Kaia’s, in particular, is framed with a collarbone length and XL bangs paraded above the eyes.

The hairstyle trick

For experts, it is key: have a good texturizer by hand will make your new mullet go from soft and classy to cane and rocker. “You can style it however you want”Sanguine says. We bought it.

amazon Powder to lift the hair root got2b

amazon.es €12.83

White River

Blanca del Río is a beauty and lifestyle editor on the ELLE website.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io