Kailia Posey, star of popular laughing girl meme, dies at 16

Kailia Posey She became a celebrity for being the famous meme girl and her flirtatious smile. Later he became a star thanks to her participation in Toddlers and Tiaras. Unfortunately, the girl lost her life at 16 years old.

“I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Give us privacy while we mourn the loss of Kailia“wrote Marcy Posey Gatterman on social media.

Despite being the carrier of the bad news, The mother did not want to report the cause of the girl’s death.

Morre Kailia Posey, do famous Little Misses meme, age 16. At the time, the cause of the death of the American has not been clarified. Leia: https://t.co/K9fgnkl4rApic.twitter.com/q5f6Uyf7zJ ? Metropoles (@Metropoles) May 3, 2022

Kailia became famous when I was a child after participating in the television program Toddlers and Tiaras. The young woman was recognized in various places, since an image of said program went viral and that led her to be the image of many memes that caused a lot of tenderness.

Toddlers and Tiaras, comedy show, aired between 2009 and 2013 and featured different families preparing their sons and daughters to compete in beauty pageants.

On April 20, just over a week before his death, the young lady celebrated her 16th birthday, sharing various records of the moment on his Instagram and his followers wished him the best on such a special day.