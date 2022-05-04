Kailia Posey, star of ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ and known for her meme, dies at 16

Kailia Posey, who appeared on the reality show ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ when she was 5, passed away on Monday., May 2. She was 16 years old.

The unfortunate news was announced on Facebook by Kailia’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman.with an emotional message and sharing photos of her daughter, including one in which she is dressed in white and has angel wings.

“I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby, forever,” she wrote.

https://www.facebook.com/MKDeliz/posts/10227114936530431

Yes ok Gatterman did not share the cause behind his daughter’s untimely deaththere is reports that Kailia Posey was killed in some kind of incident in Washingtonpossibly in a car, according to Page Six and TMZ.

On April 20, Kailia celebrated her 16th birthday and shared a post on Instagram with her loved ones to celebrate the occasion.

Kailia Posey was 5 years old when she appeared in an episode of the TLC serieswhich saw her compete in the California Tropic Arizona pageant, and became one of the most recognizable faces on the show after her reaction in an interview became a popular gif.

According to her Instagram profile, in which she reached more than 11,000 followers, the young woman continued to participate in contests until April 2021.

“I had a great time at [Ultimate Dream Queen]”, Kailia captioned a photo of herself posing next to a check and a crown. “I love all my friends and family who came out to cheer me on!”

