Kailia Posey’s family confirms that the 16-year-old committed suicide – Prensa Libre

The family of the young woman, who rose to fame thanks to her participation in the program Toddlers & Tiarasdid not give more details about the causes of his death, but some unofficial versions indicated that his death occurred in a car accident in Las Vegas.

This Monday, May 2, the mother of Kailia Posey a girl who starred in one of the most popular memes on social networks, reported her death at just 16 years old.

However, this Wednesday Kailia Posey’s family provided more information about the case and in an interview with the media TMZ confirmed that the young woman who became a meme took her own life.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in a rash moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” Kailia’s family said.

Likewise, Kailia Posey’s mother indicated that the whole family is devastated after the 16-year-old committed suicideas he had a bright future in the world of contortionism.

“He won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit all his life,” his mother revealed.

Added to his career as a contortionist, Kailia also intended to be an airplane pilot after graduating from schoolsince since childhood she admired aviation.

The same way, The young woman planned to remain linked to the entertainment industry while receiving aviation courses and managed to get his commercial pilot’s license.

Kailia Posey rose to stardom in 2012 after participating in the program Toddlers & Tiaras of the TLC chain and become a meme by making a tender grimace that caused his face to go viral on social networks.