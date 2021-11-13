Kaitlyn Dever in the photo of the comic rereading of Romeo and Juliet

On the occasion of Disney + Day, the first image from Rosaline, reinterpretation of the classic Romeo and Juliet with Kaitlyn Dever

While inspired by Romeo and Juliet, promises to be something different, Rosaline, described as a reinterpretation with a touch of comedy of the classic signed by William Shakespeare. The film will in fact tell the story made immortal by the Bard through the point of view of Juliet’s cousin, Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. To interpret it, Kaitlyn Dever, immortalized in the first official image of the title.

The shot does not anticipate much of the film, limiting itself to showing us the actress as Rosaline in what appears to be a very elegant context and while wearing clothes suitable for the era in which the story is set. Also part of the cast Bradley Whitford, Minnie Driver, Isabela Merced And Christopher McDonald, the latter in the role of Juliet’s father. The direction is in the hands of Karen Marine, who debuted behind the camera with Yes, God, Yes, a 2019 feature film starring Natalia Dyer.

Rosaline represents just one of the many projects in which the young Kaitlyn Dever recently participated, who became known for her role in the comedy Revenge of the Losers and capable of winning a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the Netflix series Unbelievable. Most recently, she was featured in the acclaimed miniseries Dopesick – Declaration of dependence and will soon be at the cinema in Ticket to Paradise, alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Below, the image that sees her in the role of the less known Capulet.