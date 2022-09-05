Kaka reacts to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo after Man Utd v Arsenal game

The Real Madrid legend met Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the Red Devils’ 3-1 win over Arsenal on September 4.

Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute in a vital Manchester United victory over the Gunners, who top the Premier League table.

It’s Manchester United’s fourth straight win and the fourth game the Portuguese star has started on the substitutes’ bench.

Ronaldo’s career reached its peak during his time at Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had the opportunity to play alongside Kaka for Los Blancos, with both men forming a fearsome attack at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kaka was a spectator at Old Trafford for Sunday’s match and met his former Madrid team-mate afterwards.

The Brazilian posted on his Instagram story:

“Always good to see you my brother”.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka reunite at Old Trafford 🙌 📸 @KAKA pic.twitter.com/llGSvwInTv —GOAL (@goal) September 4, 2022

Speculation is rife over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who looks set to leave Manchester United.

Ronaldo will remain at United until at least January and it remains to be seen what role he will have for the rest of the campaign.

The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a competition the Portuguese and Kaka are synonymous with.

Ronaldo has won the competition five times, while Kaka won it once with AC Milan.

Both legendary strikers joined Madrid in 2009 as part of the Galacticos’ summer offensive during that year’s transfer window.

The duo were part of the Madrid squad that won the La Liga title and Copa del Rey in 2012.

