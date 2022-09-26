Kaka talks about Neymar and Vinicius Jr.

Kaká was interviewed by Marca from Spain and commented on his impressions of current football and the Brazilian team. At 40, former midfielder Vinicius Junior called an important play to help Neymar in the technical leadership of Brazil, especially at the World Cup.

“Neymar will be Brazil’s leader in Qatar, but it’s very important that he has players like Vinicius Jr. at his side. At the 2018 World Cup Ney was the absolute protagonist, but now we have Vini, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony. . which are not young promises, but realities,” says Kaká.

“For example, Vini is a Real Madrid star and scored the goal in the last Champions League final. It takes the pressure off Neymar, which is very beneficial for our interests,” he added.

Also in the interview, Kaka made no secret of his fondness for Neymar, saying he is his favorite player at the moment, and Carlo Ancelotti, whom he considers his “best coach of his career”.

“I don’t know if it’s because we have a great personal relationship, but I like the way Neymar plays. Of course, I like to see others like Mbappe, Messi, Cristiano or Vinicius himself, but I will stick with Ney,” he said. said. said.

Favorites for the World Cup and the Ballon d’Or

Kaka named Brazil and Argentina as the main teams to win the Qatar World Cup, but he didn’t fail to mention Spain, Germany, Portugal and Belgium in addition to France.

“Especially France, who are the big opponents because they have fantastic players and are the current champions,” said the team principal.

At the Ballon d’Or, Kaka left no doubt. His chosen one is Karim Benzema, the French striker of Real Madrid.

“He is now a very complete player and the reward would be well deserved,” he said.