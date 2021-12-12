Kalashnikov and Direction: The Hits of the Ocean’s Eleven Gang – Commentary

Bologna, 12 December 021 – They are crime surgeons, millionaire robberies and highly scenographic specialists who have handed down skills and experience. The trademark of the Cerignolani, that is the bandits of Cerignola in the province of Foggia, had been glimpsed from the beginning in the assault, then failed, on the security carrier on the motorway near Modena last summer. It is a battery of robbers considered the fourth head of the Foggia mafia, a niche criminal association that does not compete with the Camorra, Cosa Nostra e ‘Ndrangheta, but has carved out the exclusivity of large robberies.

They are highly trained people with masters in assaults, equipped with a paramilitary organization, with soldiers armed to the teeth and ready to shoot Kalashnikovs. They are determined and quick bandits, but they try to conclude their actions without shedding blood and taking them home million euros. In the long run, faces and identities change, but dozens of shots scattered throughout Italy are attributed to the Cerignolan battery. In the viewfinder there are mainly cash registers, then banks, jewelers, vaults, goldsmith companies.









The Foggia people come into action with a task force of ten, fifteen men where there are those who act directly and climb a hierarchy of supporters who deal with the logistics of the coup. Each has a specific role and among them they are called artists, citing the exploits of the gang led by George Clooney that in the film Ocean’s Eleven robbed Las Vegas casinos. The commuters of the armed assault, divided into several groups with their own summit they acted everywhere: Puglia, Marche, Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany. Three years ago the Cerignolans crossed over to Chiasso, Switzerland. After months of preparation, hidden in a buen retiro in the woods, they targeted the vault of a precious company. It went wrong. But if the blow is big, they are involved, those of Ocean’s Eleven.