Kalendar, the new calendar (and tasks!) application from KDE

Calendar 1.0 is the first stable version of one of the most interesting recent batch applications that the KDE project has left us in recent months: an “independent” calendar application that will delight users who longed for a solution of this type, similar to those included by default in macOS or Windows.

Speaking of Linux and free software, however, Kalendar would come to be KDE’s answer to GNOME Calendar, which was not the first of its kind -elementary OS already had one which in turn was a fork of another that came before and which it was not the pioneer either, but it was the one that has set the trend for, precisely, offering a tool of this type similar to those included in systems such as those of Apple or Microsft, it is worth repeating.

But Didn’t KDE have a calendar application already? He had it and he has it. Same thing for GNOME: KDE has KOrganizer, part of the Kontact productivity suite, and GNOME has the Evolution suite. That is, KDE already had a “stand-alone” calendar application and it worked relatively well. So what is the development of Kalendar about? To the same thing that came from GNOME Calendar, it could be added.







Anyone who wants to use a “standalone” calendar application in GNOME or KDE can do so using GNOME Calendar or Kalendar without having to run a monster like Evolution or Kontact… partly; hence the qualifier ‘independent’ is always enclosed in quotation marks. But there is one more reason to offer applications of this type “independently”: both Evolution and Kontact are old developments, with an outdated interface and code that is difficult to update.

In the case of KDE, KOrganizer is part of Kontact, but its interface is what it is, whether used as part of Kontact, or used “standalone”. This is how Kalendar comes into play, which not only brings us a modern interface, but totally attached to the current style of KDE applications and the Plasma desktopbut it does it a bit contrary to the traditional philosophy of this, greatly simplifying the available options.

A look at Kalendar

Well, after several months in the oven Kalendar 1.0 arrives, a first version that looks good adding a significant number of corrections, the main difference between this and the previous version in development. I emphasize it, because I have been using Kalendar for a few weeks and I already know the application quite well, although I just received that 1.0 in KDE neon today.

Be that as it may, I have more than enough to review it, since, as happened with Kasts, I am loving it even with its shortcomings, because points to the future of KDE. Like Kasts, Kalendar is written in Kirigami, the framework to create converged applications for PC and mobile. But I am not referring to this with the future of KDE, but to what was stated before: the refresh of the interface and the simplification in the configuration are appreciated…. eye!: as long as it corresponds.

In other words: Kalendar has essentially the same functions as KOrganizer, but with a modernized interface and reduced number of options… because you don’t need more!

Focusing on the subject, Kalendar is a calendar application that offers its owna calendar with monthly, weekly, three-day, daily views and an agenda or planning view, as they have called it… as well as tasks.

The latter must be emphasized because KOrganizer also includes tasks, but Kalendar’s tasks are much better implemented, especially at the interface level. Ergo, Kalendar is not just a calendar app, it’s also a task manager with the possibility of sorting them by expiration date, priority or alphabetically.

Other features of Kalendar include event and task search and command bar, that is, the HUD of KDE applications which I will have to talk about in more detail another day, because it seems to me that it has gone quite unnoticed and treasures a not insignificant power.

As for the options applicable to events and tasks, these include priority, due date, time zone, daily, weekly, monthly, annual or personalized repetitions, assisted location, description, reminders, attachments… Everything is quite complete, the truth.

In fact, Kalendar 1.0 barely adds any new functionality, but rather irons out what’s already there to offer the most stable experience possible, something as essential as having all the options in the world. As far as I’ve been able to test it, still needs to be polished a bit, but points out waysand that before receiving the version of yore, which I hope will improve everything even more without cable.

At this point you will be saying, “very well, but a local calendar is useless to me”, which is very common these days. Here’s the good, but also the bad about Kalendar, or the explanation of why it’s a “standalone” app, like this in quotes: Kalendar works on top of Akonadi, KDE’s “communications manager”. This is good, because it is a centralized management -you configure it once and it works for any application that uses Akonadi- and it has a good integration with a multitude of services…

… And it’s bad, because it consumes memory like there’s no tomorrow. Say, for example, that you want to manage a work Gmail account from Kalendar… or not that: you simply want to subscribe to an account to receive the events there are. This is enough for the 100 to 300 MB that Kalendar occupies to be joined by as many from the Akonadi server and its different agents, a database… and the more you ask the application, the more resources the scaffolding will require .

This point should be qualified, because many people today use online services for these things and yes, the browser supports a lot of load with them, but it is a limited load – the servers do a lot of the work, the browser only executes JavaScript and little more- and momentary. But make no mistake: the same thing happens with GNOME Calendar, which under the hood works thanks to the services of Evolution.

With everything, this is what it takes to enjoy a native experience. And it has improved quite a bit over time, although it could well improve more. Despite this and unlike what happens in GNOME with Evolution, Akonadi is a component prone to unpleasant surprises, which means that it can work perfectly for a long time and suddenly fail unexpectedly, fix itself by magic and return to start.

Perhaps by saying all this I am taking away the desire to try Kalendar, but I hope that is not the case. The application deserves the attention that is given to it and although there are some details that I would tweak here and there, for this to be its first stable version it promises. In fact, Kalendar is not yet a ‘full-fledged’ KDE Gear application, but it seems unlikely that it won’t end up being one because, let’s be honest, it’s the thing.

Interested in trying Kalendar? It will depend on the distribution you use how close you have it: in KDE neon it is already available in the stable repositories, in Arch Linux it is in AUR, in openSUSE it is in the extra KDE repositories… But it is very likely that little by little it will be packaged for all KDE distributions, or it won’t take long to hit Flathub or the Snap Store, or an AppImage will be created, so just wait.