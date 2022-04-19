Kaley Cuoco confessed that she “cried all night” because of Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco revealed that she “cried all night” because of Kate Hudson (Reuters)

american actress Kaley Cuoco36, is going through some difficult months personally after confirming last September that she was going to separate from her second husband, Karl Cookwith whom he had married in 2018, claiming “irreconcilable differences.

In a recent interview with Glamorthe star of “The Flight Attendant” He assured that he did not close the door to love, but he would not go through the altar again. “I will never marry again. I would love to have a lasting relationship or a partner. But I will not marry again. Absolutely not. You can literally put it on the cover”he claimed.

But it turns out that not only on a personal level has the actress been disappointed.

The protagonist of “The Big Bang Theory” also revealed a disappointment in the professional that she has recently received and that directly involved her partner, kate hudsonwho landed the role for the sequel to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out.”

Cuoco was sure she had landed the role that ultimately ended up in Hudson’s hands.

“I was convinced that the role was mine. I was so sure that my bags were packed to travel to Greece”Cuoco told the publication. “And then I didn’t get it. I felt devastated, something that does not usually happen to me when a project does not go ahead. I cried and cried all night.”the actress confessed that, however, she was able to recover immediately.

The next day, Cuoco received a call to participate in the romantic comedy “Meet Cute”, co-starring the comedian Peter Davidson. “I thought, ‘This is a magical script.’ And I never would have made it if I had been cast in ‘Knives Out,’” she assured.

“I was sad because I was going to have the opportunity to work with Daniel Craig, who is incredible. But I couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out. Kate is great. She had to do it and I had to do this. And maybe my chance will come for the third one,” she concluded.

Rian Johnson’s “’Knives Out 2″ returns with Daniel Craig at the helm and with an all-star cast including Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Ethan Hawke.

Kate Hudson (Reuters)

Cuoco assured that she will never marry again, after going through two divorces

The actress and Karl Cook announced in September 2021 that they were separating after three years of marriage.

“Despite deep love and mutual respect, we have come to realize that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions”they told Page Six in a joint statement. “We wanted to share our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the opposite. We have made this decision together.”

The “Big Bang Theory” actress began dating the 30-year-old jockey in 2016 and they got engaged in 2017. They married on June 30, 2018, at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

Kaley Cuoco and her ex Karl Cook

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for just 21 months. The divorce was not finalized until May 2016. The former couple married after three months of dating.

“Honestly, I thought I would never get married again”said the actress after their separation. “My ex ruined that word for me. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault, it was his.”

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive,” he added. “I knew I just had to be patient. I had to go through a lot, but it brought me to Karl.”

Keep reading:

The three scandals that shake the career of Johnny Depp

The secrets of Ben Stiller: the day he called his father under the influence of LSD and reconciliation with his ex in the midst of a pandemic