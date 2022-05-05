Kaley Cuoco Confirmed Her Romance With “Ozark” Actor Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco, known for “The Big Bang Theory”, confirmed that she is dating the actor Tom Pelphrey.

The American actress, 36, shared some romantic images of the couple embracing during a getaway to the mountains. In one of the images is the “Ozark” actor, 39, kissing Cuoco on the cheek while she smiles.

“Life lately ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, the golden rays slip into my eyes and my heart, the yellow rays break the grey’”Cuoco wrote alongside the series of snaps.

Pelphrey also shared photos of him and Cuoco together on Instagram.

The “Flight Attendant” star filed for divorce from Karl Cook last September after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement to People, the former couple said they had drifted apart. “Despite deep love and mutual respect, we have come to realize that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in the statement.

“We have both shared much of our journey publicly, so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal lives private, we wanted to share our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the opposite, “they pointed out.

Confirmation of their new romance comes shortly after Cuoco opened up to Glamor magazine about her love life and what she hopes the future holds.

“I would love to have a lasting relationship or a partner. But I will never marry again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.” he said to the middle.

Cuoco assured that she will never marry again, after going through two divorces.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress began dating the 30-year-old jockey in 2016 and they got engaged in 2017. They married on June 30, 2018, at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

Before becoming Cook’s wife, Cuoco was married to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, but their union only lasted a year and a half before they separated. The divorce was not finalized until May 2016. The former couple married after three months of dating.

“Honestly, I thought I would never get married again”said the actress after their separation. “My ex ruined that word for me. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault, it was his.”

“I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive,” he added. “I knew I just had to be patient. I had to go through a lot, but it brought me to Karl.”

“It’s been tough, but things are going well. I am much better now. I am in a better place than I was.”Cuoco said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We all go through ups and downs,” she said.

In addition, the actress joked about the tattoo that was done to cover the numbers that indicated the day she married Sweeting: “I had to get a tattoo on my back to remind me, ‘Don’t get your wedding date tattooed on you.‘”.

In September 2015, the couple announced their breakup after 21 months of marriage.

