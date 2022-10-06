Kaley Cuoco had a secret affair with one of her fellow Big Bang Theory

How many couples do we know that formed on the film set? Winona Rayder and Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. And now, it has just been known that when they were in the middle of recording the Big Bang Theory series, the actress Kaley Cuoco Y Johnny Galecki They had an affair that they kept secret so as not to condition and kill the fantasy of the show’s fans by seeing them together in real life.

The actress began dating her co-star of big bang theory, when his co-stars from the hit sitcom were about to meet and he kept quiet about their real-life deal just in case “ruined” things for his followers. “When we were dating, Johnny was really worried about ruining the fans’ view of Leonard and Penny, because at that point in the show they weren’t even dating. He was very calculating and I was like, ‘What?! who cares? They’ll be fine,” assured the television star.

The couple broke up in real life and Kaley -who then married Karl Cook in 2018 before divorcing him in 2021- she explained that she did not understand why she had to keep quiet at that time but acknowledged that now she sees things differently, since Johnny I was just protecting the brand.

In an extract from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, published by vanityfair, explained: “I was so in love with him that I didn’t think that way. But I guess in hindsight I understood. I was very protective of what the fans would think because we wanted them to want Leonard and Penny together so much, that if they knew we had a relationship in the real life, it could ruin the fantasy.

And he added: “I think a lot of what made Leonard and Penny work so well was our off-camera relationship, which became a sarcastic joke that got mixed in with Penny and Leonard. Johnny and I’s relationship, in a way, imitated that of Penny and Leonard”.