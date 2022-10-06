Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco had a secret affair with one of her fellow Big Bang Theory

How many couples do we know that formed on the film set? Winona Rayder and Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. And now, it has just been known that when they were in the middle of recording the Big Bang Theory series, the actress Kaley Cuoco Y Johnny Galecki They had an affair that they kept secret so as not to condition and kill the fantasy of the show’s fans by seeing them together in real life.

The actress began dating her co-star of big bang theory, when his co-stars from the hit sitcom were about to meet and he kept quiet about their real-life deal just in case “ruined” things for his followers. “When we were dating, Johnny was really worried about ruining the fans’ view of Leonard and Penny, because at that point in the show they weren’t even dating. He was very calculating and I was like, ‘What?! who cares? They’ll be fine,” assured the television star.

